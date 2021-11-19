WDSD vaccinates nearly 70 students at clinic Wednesday for ages 5-11

Nearly 70 Wisconsin Dells children received their first COVID-19 vaccination Wednesday at a clinic hosted by the school district and SSM Health.

When 11-year-old Preston Hale sat down to get a pediatric dose of Pfizer’s vaccine, volunteer Jeremy Olson, a registered nurse, made him an offer.

“Now, I haven’t had anyone take me up on this yet, but I’ll make you a deal,” Olson said. “If it hurts, you can punch me.”

Hale, a student at Wisconsin Dells Middle School, declined the offer. Although he said it hurt at the time, a few minutes later he described it as “not bad.”

His mother, Jen Hale, a secretary at the high school, received her booster shot at the same Spring Hill Elementary School clinic, which vaccinated 67 students between the ages of 5-11 and about 100 district staff. In total, the district has more than 1,700 students.

“I’m grateful that they’re doing this for the community. Preston is considered high risk, and so I’m thankful for the opportunity to get him vaccinated,” she said, adding that she’s also thankful to have gotten the booster “to try to keep everybody safe and healthy.”