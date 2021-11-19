WDSD vaccinates nearly 70 students at clinic Wednesday for ages 5-11

Nearly 70 Wisconsin Dells children received their first COVID-19 vaccination Wednesday at a clinic hosted by the school district and SSM Health.
When 11-year-old Preston Hale sat down to get a pediatric dose of Pfizer’s vaccine, volunteer Jeremy Olson, a registered nurse, made him an offer.
“Now, I haven’t had anyone take me up on this yet, but I’ll make you a deal,” Olson said. “If it hurts, you can punch me.”
Hale, a student at Wisconsin Dells Middle School, declined the offer. Although he said it hurt at the time, a few minutes later he described it as “not bad.”
His mother, Jen Hale, a secretary at the high school, received her booster shot at the same Spring Hill Elementary School clinic, which vaccinated 67 students between the ages of 5-11 and about 100 district staff. In total, the district has more than 1,700 students.
“I’m grateful that they’re doing this for the community. Preston is considered high risk, and so I’m thankful for the opportunity to get him vaccinated,” she said, adding that she’s also thankful to have gotten the booster “to try to keep everybody safe and healthy.”
Parents had to sign up in advance for the clinic and its follow-up for the second dose in December, according to school nurse Julia Mcalpin. The school district held a vaccination clinic for older students on registration day, she said. Last school year, the district participated in a joint mass clinic for staff at Baraboo High School.
At least 26 people in Dells schools have tested positive for COVID-19 so far this school year, including 16 just this week, according to letters from District Administrator Terry Slack posted to the district website. Nearly half of the cases were at the middle school, while Spring Hill saw the second most.
Slack did not respond to phone calls Wednesday and Thursday for comment.
Children in the youngest age group became eligible for vaccination Nov. 2, and many Wisconsin schools have since offered clinics or are planning them, including Lodi and Portage. The Baraboo School District has discussed the possibility with SSM Health but determined it wouldn’t be able to “due to capacity restraints” with regard to staff, according to Communications Director Liz Crammond.
Sauk County Public Health also is hosting a free walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 5-18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the West Square Building, 505 Broadway St., Baraboo.
SSM Health partnered with the Dells and Lodi school districts for their clinics, as well as several other districts in Dane and Sauk counties.
“We’re honored to partner with the (Dells) district and happy to provide vaccine to those who want it,” said spokesperson Heather Sloan of the system’s St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo.
Dells parent Jennifer Gavinski and daughter Vivian, a sixth-grader at the middle school, both said they appreciated the school hosting a clinic.
“We think it’s a wonderful opportunity,” Jennifer Gavinski said. “It was really easy to register, conveniently held on an early release day and we’re just so happy that they’re giving us an opportunity to keep our community and our kids safe.”
The younger Gavinski said she had been looking forward to getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
“It wasn’t that bad. It felt good,” she said of the shot.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 5 and older get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.