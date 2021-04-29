Weekend snack program inspires Portage High School students, teacher

It’s one thing to hear about the need for food in Portage, but another to actually see it.

Portage High School sophomore Jana Blau won’t forget the first time she volunteered for the Backpack Program in October 2020, seeing mounds of weekend snacks that had to be packed into bags for children throughout the school district.

“I just never really thought about it before,” she said. “I didn’t know how many kids needed it.”

About 40 high school students have volunteered their time after school for the program since the start of the school year, Backpack leader and high school teacher Elizabeth Hansen said. The students packed 16,621 meals or 19,945 pounds of food in 2020.

“It makes me think about how the students are feeling on a daily basis,” said Blau, who wants to be a teacher after college. “Did they have breakfast today? Did they have lunch today? It gives me more empathy for them.”

Virtual schooling helped Portage High School senior Avery Meierdirk to simplify her schedule and stay ahead of her homework, resulting in extra hours for volunteering throughout the school year.

“Is there a better job than helping your community?” she said.