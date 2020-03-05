Weekend snack program now in every Portage school

Weekend snacks are now available to students in every school in the Portage Community School District, but that shouldn’t mean the program will stop growing.

The school district brought Portage High School and Bartels Middle School into the Backpack Program at the start of the 2019-20 school year and the number of those students receiving snacks is expected to increase as the program becomes more established there, said Elizabeth Hansen, who coordinates the program.

The school district currently provides 175 students with weekend snacks including 35 middle school students and 10 high school students, Hansen reported. The program started at Rusch Elementary School about three and a half years ago, expanded to include John Muir and Woodridge elementary schools in 2017-18 and expanded again in 2018-19 to include Lewiston and Endeavor elementary schools.

“There’s absolutely no question we have more students at the middle school and high school who would benefit from the program,” said Hansen, who teaches social studies at Portage High School. “We think the students who are already using it at the elementary level will go into the middle school and high school and keep using it because they know it’s available.”