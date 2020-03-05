Weekend snack program now in every Portage school

Weekend snacks are now available to students in every school in the Portage Community School District, but that shouldn’t mean the program will stop growing.
The school district brought Portage High School and Bartels Middle School into the Backpack Program at the start of the 2019-20 school year and the number of those students receiving snacks is expected to increase as the program becomes more established there, said Elizabeth Hansen, who coordinates the program.
The school district currently provides 175 students with weekend snacks including 35 middle school students and 10 high school students, Hansen reported. The program started at Rusch Elementary School about three and a half years ago, expanded to include John Muir and Woodridge elementary schools in 2017-18 and expanded again in 2018-19 to include Lewiston and Endeavor elementary schools.
“There’s absolutely no question we have more students at the middle school and high school who would benefit from the program,” said Hansen, who teaches social studies at Portage High School. “We think the students who are already using it at the elementary level will go into the middle school and high school and keep using it because they know it’s available.”
It costs about $75 per year to provide one student with food on the weekends and long breaks, Hansen said. That amounts to about $13,000 for 175 students but doesn’t include inventory that’s purchased for the following school year. Hansen expects the true cost of the program in 2019-20 will stand closer to $17,000.
The school district provides $5,000 annually for the program and it also gains about $4,000 each year in voluntary staff payroll deductions. The rest of the program costs are covered by private donations.
The Backpack Program has not received any private donations this school year, Hansen said, but that’s because the budget has been strong recently and she doesn’t want to ask for more money until she has to. The Aldi grocery store had donated significant funds to the program for three years including $5,000 worth of gift cards last year, but those funds will not continue going forward.
“Generally speaking you can’t expect to get those kinds of donations (from one entity) for an unlimited period of time,” Hansen said of the Aldi donations, which the program is still utilizing today. “So for next year we’ll be looking to cover what’s been a very generous donation.”
The majority of food for the program is purchased at a discounted rate from Second Harvest Foodbank, Hansen said. Program contributors also include middle school teacher Minta Brandsma, who coordinates the Backpack efforts at Bartels, the district’s intellectually disabled students who transport the snacks to schools, custodians including the high school’s Sherri Chester who bring the food into the schools, school office staff who help to distribute the snacks and keep participants anonymous and a wide assortment of school and community groups who help to pack the snacks on Wednesdays after school.
“Knowing kids in our community are going home with all of that food is a pretty great feeling,” said senior Gabrielle Garrigan, who was among several students from the high school’s German Honors Society who helped to pack snacks Wednesday. Garrigan and fellow senior Briana Fitzpatrick have helped to pack the snacks since their sophomore years and during that time have been impressed by the sheer volume of food that’s sorted in the high school’s social studies pod.
“This program is really good because you’re helping people in your own community,” Garrigan said. “There’s a need right where we live and I think it’s important to help out your town because clearly there are plenty of people who need it here.”
Said Fitzpatrick, “Honestly, I didn’t know there was this much of a demand for food by the students. Seeing all of this is like, ‘Wow, people actually do need help out there.’ I think it’s had a huge impact on our community. People are being fed when they should be.”
For information about the program including how to donate or help with the packing, contact Hansen at 608-742-8545.
