CAZENOVIA — Dr. Stephen Guenther has resigned as Weston High School’s Superintendent/Principal.
The Weston School District Board of Education unanimously agreed to accept the resignation of Guenther at a special meeting held July 29, according to a statement from the district board on the school districts website. Guenther’s resignation was effective July 31, according to the website.
“We thank Dr. Guenther for his contributions to the District and wish him well in his future endeavors,” the release states.
The same notice about the board’s decision to accept Guenther’s resignation was posted on the Weston School District’s Facebook page July 29.
The release does not state a reason for his resignation. Weston School Board Clerk April Jennings said Guenther served in his position for two years at the school district. She said in an Aug. 5 email he “brought a lot of good ideas” to the district and the board is “committed to finding a suitable replacement that will move out district forward.”
Guenther could not be reached for further comment. School Board President Dan Stolte said in an Aug. 5 phone interview he could not comment on the reason for Guenther’s departure.
“I really don’t know the whole situation and some of it I can’t discuss anyway,” Stolte said.
Weston’s Board of Education held another special meeting at 6 p.m. Aug 2 to interview and possibly hire a candidate for an interim superintendent position in closed session. Stolte said the board did not make a decision on a possible replacement once the board reconvened into open session.
Stolte said another closed session meeting is planned for Aug. 7 for the board to review applications and possibly finalize the candidate selection process. He said the meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Weston School District at E2511 County Highway S in Cazenovia.
Weston’s first day of school is scheduled for Sept. 3. Stolte said a selection before then depends on the pool of candidates applying for the position.
