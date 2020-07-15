Weston High School will hold onsite graduation with restrictions in place

CAZENOVIA — Weston High School will still hold an onsite graduation with safety precautions in place due to COVID-19.
Weston High School’s in-person ceremony will be at 7 p.m. July 24. It was originally scheduled for May 22, along with a backup date of June 26, but had to be moved due to schools shutting down for COVID-19 precautions.
District Administrator and K-12 Principal Gary Syftestad said Weston High School will have as close to a traditional ceremony as possible for its 16 graduating seniors in the Class of 2020. However, there will be restrictions in who can attend the ceremony, he said. The band and choir won’t be present and only immediate family members are allowed to attend if they are living in the same household.
Grandparents are not allowed to attend and neither are non-relatives, he said. Masks will not be required but recommended, Syftestad said.
“Our biggest goal with the size of the class was to keep the amount of people under 100 and I think we are going to be at that 90 mark,” he said.
The ceremony will also be broadcast through the school district’s Facebook page, so those who can’t or aren’t allowed to attend can still watch it.
Syftestad, along with the valedictorian and salutatorian, will give speeches on the stage in the high school gymnasium. Graduates will sit seated on the basketball gym floor spaced out by the minimum six feet of social distance while parents will sit in assigned spots in the bleachers at a distance from each other as well. One school board member will be present to distribute and organize diplomas, he said. Parents will be allowed to take photos by following straight paths leading towards the stage, Syftestad said.
Diplomas will be placed on a table for each graduate to grab once their name is called and their photo taken, he said. Each graduate will then proceed down the stages steps one at a time back to their chair before the next person’s name is called.
Hand sanitizer will be available and the doors will be locked with someone at the door to let people in through staggered groups to limit contact with one another.
Syftestad said school district officials decided to keep the ceremony as close to traditional as possible because parents requested a traditional ceremony, especially with the small class size at Weston High School. Schools like Reedsburg have had to adapt its graduation ceremony with a diploma presentation ceremony at Webb Park and a virtual graduation ceremony on its Facebook page to avoid a large crowd gathering, mainly due to its larger class size.
“We’re going to be able to limit the amount (of people) and still have close to a traditional graduation,” he said.
Syftestad said July 7 he’s been in communication with parents about the ceremony changes through a phone call and will be sent a letter during the week of July 13-17.
