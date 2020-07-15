Weston High School will hold onsite graduation with restrictions in place

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAZENOVIA — Weston High School will still hold an onsite graduation with safety precautions in place due to COVID-19.

Weston High School’s in-person ceremony will be at 7 p.m. July 24. It was originally scheduled for May 22, along with a backup date of June 26, but had to be moved due to schools shutting down for COVID-19 precautions.

District Administrator and K-12 Principal Gary Syftestad said Weston High School will have as close to a traditional ceremony as possible for its 16 graduating seniors in the Class of 2020. However, there will be restrictions in who can attend the ceremony, he said. The band and choir won’t be present and only immediate family members are allowed to attend if they are living in the same household.

Grandparents are not allowed to attend and neither are non-relatives, he said. Masks will not be required but recommended, Syftestad said.

“Our biggest goal with the size of the class was to keep the amount of people under 100 and I think we are going to be at that 90 mark,” he said.

The ceremony will also be broadcast through the school district’s Facebook page, so those who can’t or aren’t allowed to attend can still watch it.