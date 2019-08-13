CAZENOVIA – An educator with over three decades of experience will take over as Weston School District’s interim superintendent.
Weston’s board of education hired Dr. Mel Lightner as the districts part-time interim superintendent, according to the news and announcements list on the school district’s website. An announcement was also posted on Weston School District’s Facebook page Aug. 8.
Lightner has 35 years of experience serving as a teacher, principal, and primarily superintendent and “will assist the board in finding the best principal possible,” according to a release on the districts website. He replaces Dr. Stephen Guenther, who resigned in July after serving as superintendent/principal at the district for two years.
According to the district’s website, the board decided to hire a part-time superintendent with a full time PK-12 principal to “provide more support and additional leadership for students and staff.” The district has received 40 applications for the principal position and will soon begin the interview process.
The board also eliminated its plan to schedule later start times to the school day for the 2019-2020 school year because the board felt the late starts were “not feasible.” School will begin at 7:50 a.m. each school day rather than 8:50 a.m. every few weeks as originally planned. Weston’s first day of school is Sept. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)