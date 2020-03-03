Weston school board approves new staff positions

CAZENOVIA — The Weston School District will have three new positions next school year.
The board of education approved to add a sixth grade teacher, an elementary school principal and special education teacher for the 2020-2021 school year at its Feb. 17 regular meeting.
The staff additions will cost the district over $229,000 in salaries and benefits, which will be partially offset by the $197,000 in staff reductions from three retirements at the end of this school year, including the part-time superintendent position, a LMC/foods director and special education aide, Lightner said.
“We thought it was the best interest of students (and) community that we had more staff,” Lightner said. He will serve in his position until June, an agreement he made with the school district when he was hired last fall.
The need for the three positions was discussed at a special school board meeting held Feb. 10, where Lightner also went into more detail about the financial impact of the district in the aftermath of over collecting more than $500,000 due to misreporting financial information to the state.
The current mill rate is $11.76 per $1,000 of assessed value. Business Manager Dana Neumann said in a Feb. 21 email the mill rate would have been $11.20 without the mistake, causing about a $60 increase for a $100,000 home.
The district estimates it could lower the mill rate to $6.40 per $1,000 next fiscal year and possibly use part of the $1.6 million fund balance to assist in covering costs. Maintenance costs are expected to decrease while health insurance is expected to have a 0% increase, which could help with costs, Lightner said.
“We don’t know how much yet because we haven’t set out budget yet,” Lightner said of using the fund balance to cover some of the costs for the school district. “This is all about building the budget and planning for improvements in the district.”
The topic of employee compensation was listed on the agenda as a closed session item at the Feb. 17 meeting. Once the board reconvened into open session, no action was taken on the item, Lightner said. He said the board will continue to review the topic of employee compensation throughout the spring months before a final decision is made, Lighter said.
Other business
The board approved to adopt its calendar for the 2020-2021 school year, which scheduled the school year to start Sept. 1 and end June 1.
