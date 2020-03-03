Weston school board approves new staff positions

CAZENOVIA — The Weston School District will have three new positions next school year.

The board of education approved to add a sixth grade teacher, an elementary school principal and special education teacher for the 2020-2021 school year at its Feb. 17 regular meeting.

The staff additions will cost the district over $229,000 in salaries and benefits, which will be partially offset by the $197,000 in staff reductions from three retirements at the end of this school year, including the part-time superintendent position, a LMC/foods director and special education aide, Lightner said.

“We thought it was the best interest of students (and) community that we had more staff,” Lightner said. He will serve in his position until June, an agreement he made with the school district when he was hired last fall.

The need for the three positions was discussed at a special school board meeting held Feb. 10, where Lightner also went into more detail about the financial impact of the district in the aftermath of over collecting more than $500,000 due to misreporting financial information to the state.