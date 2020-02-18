Weston School District could lower taxes with $1.6 million fund balance in 2019-2020

Weston School District over collected more than $560,000 in a five year period due to misreporting funds for its $715,000 referendum approved five years ago for operating costs and HVAC updates. The error was discovered after the district reviewed the possibly of a referendum in 2020 to cover operating costs. Lightner suggested the board not consider a referendum until April 2021 to cover operating costs and other future needs for the district.

One of the projects on the district’s plate for the 2020 referendum was over $200,000 of concrete work for its parking lot and sidewalks. Lightner said the extra funds left money could cover the costs of those projects.

“There is plenty of money to operate the district next year, including completing these projects,” Lightner said. “There is no need to worry.”

Board members expressed no desire to consider a referendum in 2020 after Lightner presented the information, though a referendum in spring 2021 may be possible.

“I think we can be comfortable with the fact we can probably skip a year,” said Dan Stolte, president of the school board said.