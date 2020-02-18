Weston School District could lower taxes with $1.6 million fund balance in 2019-2020

CAZENOVIA — Weston School District might lower taxes for the 2020-2021 school year after five years of over collecting more than a half million dollars in property taxes because of misreporting financial information from its 2015 referendum.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Mel Lightner said at a Feb. 10 special board meeting the district would have an estimated $1.6 million in its fund balance at the end of the 2019-2020 school year that could carry over into next year to cover expenses for the 2020-2021 budget, including the estimated $107,000 penalty from the Department of Public Instruction for misreporting the funds acquired from the referendum.
The additional money, acquired from the over collected funds and almost $2 million in the fund balance from the 2018-19 fiscal year, will possibly result in “significantly lower taxes” for residents and the lessen the likelihood of borrowing short term debt next year, he said. The district is proposing to decrease the projected mill rate to $6.44 per $1,000 of assessed value for the 2020-21 school year, Lightner said. Director of Business Services Dana Neumann said in a Feb. 5 email the district’s current mill rate is $11.76 per 1,000 of assessed value.
The preliminary budget for the 2020-2021 school year is scheduled for review and potential approval in May or June, before the school board’s annual meeting, Lightner said. The final budget and tax levy will possibly be approved in the fall.
Weston School District over collected more than $560,000 in a five year period due to misreporting funds for its $715,000 referendum approved five years ago for operating costs and HVAC updates. The error was discovered after the district reviewed the possibly of a referendum in 2020 to cover operating costs. Lightner suggested the board not consider a referendum until April 2021 to cover operating costs and other future needs for the district.
One of the projects on the district’s plate for the 2020 referendum was over $200,000 of concrete work for its parking lot and sidewalks. Lightner said the extra funds left money could cover the costs of those projects.
“There is plenty of money to operate the district next year, including completing these projects,” Lightner said. “There is no need to worry.”
Board members expressed no desire to consider a referendum in 2020 after Lightner presented the information, though a referendum in spring 2021 may be possible.
“I think we can be comfortable with the fact we can probably skip a year,” said Dan Stolte, president of the school board said.
While the district’s revenue for 2020-2021 is expected to decrease by $778,000 with the estimated tax decrease and the end of the 2015 referendum, it could receive additional $199 per pupil state aid proposed by Governor Tony Evers that could slightly offset costs for the school year and decrease the amount the district needs to ask taxpayers for a future possible referendum, Lightner said.
The district is estimating its final September membership count for next year at 294, increasing the three year average to four students from 285 to 289, Lightner said. Transportation and health insurance are expected at no increase next school year, which could further reduce expenses, Lightner said.
The board also reviewed plans and potential needs for the district in the future. One of the needs presented was hiring an elementary principal at an annual salary of $68,000 to $73,000 and adding a sixth grade teacher and special education teacher at $36,000 to $40,000 each for the 2020-2021 school year. The staff proposals are listed for review and potential approval at board’s Feb. 17 meeting, according to the agenda.
Special Education Director Molly Kasten said the third special education teacher would serve special education students at the early childhood through fourth grade level. Currently, kindergarten through sixth grade is served by one special education teacher and seventh through 12th grade is served by another.
Principal Gary Syftestad said the elementary principal would help address the elementary school programs for grades K-6, provide a resource for elementary school teachers and more collaboration opportunities for staff. Syftestad is the only principal at the school district.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.