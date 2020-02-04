Weston School District over collected more than $565,000 in property taxes from reporting error

CAZENOVIA — The Weston School District over collected over a half million dollars in property taxes as a result of misreporting a line item for its 2015 referendum, according to school officials.
The district collected an additional $565,734 taxpayers did not approve from its $715,000 referendum approved in 2015 for $606,000 in general operating purposes and $109,000 in HVAC system upgrades, according to Mel Lightner, part time interim superintendent for the school district.
According to Lightner and a community newsletter sent from the district in December 2019 informing the public of the error, school officials incorrectly reported the $109,000 for the HVAC upgrades on a separate line on the revenue limit worksheet required for submission by the Department of Public Instruction while correctly reporting the $715,000 needed for the upgrades, resulting in the school collecting additional funds.
The excess funds were not spent and have been sitting in the general fund, he said. The district will use the excess funds collected over the five years from the previous referendum to cover operating costs for the 2020-2021 school year, lowering taxes as a result of using those funds, he said.
Department of Public Instruction Director of School Financial Services Dan Busch said the district will pay a one-time estimated penalty of $107,000 for the error in the 2020-2021 school year, based on the actual pupil count and tax levy from last year, but could be finalized in May.
Lightner said the error was discovered by the school district's financial adviser when it was reviewing the possibility of going into another referendum for the 2020-2021 school year to ask for more money to cover operating costs. Lightner said the district immediately contacted the Department of Public Instruction to inform it of the error and notified the Weston School District community of its error through a community wide newsletter in December, he said.
Lightner said in a Feb. 3 interview he did not have the calculation of how taxpayers were affected from the over collection of taxes. A voicemail message and email left to the school district’s business office the morning of Feb. 4 was not immediately returned.
Lightner, who was hired as the school’s superintendent in August, said he didn’t know how the error wasn’t caught earlier. He believes the error happened because of a “lack of understanding” with the way the revenue question was written on the Department of Public Instruction's revenue limit worksheet form, he said.
“It was an inadvertent mistake there was an assumption that was made,” Lightener said. “I mean those forms are somewhat confusing for one thing. The DPI didn’t scrutinize or go through that form and nor would they because they would assume we have it correct and we didn’t have it correct.”
Busch said the district informed officials about the error in November. He said the reporting on the forms looked like the district had the ability to cover the payments on the $715,000 loan for the HVAC systems.
“It looked to our computer system like that kind of referendum, the borrow $80 million for a high school, borrow $20 million for renovations, rather than increase our amount by $715,000 over five years,” Busch said. “Because they picked the wrong kind it looked like they had the ability to tax extra for their HVAC payments than they actually did.”
Busch said the mistake Weston School District made is “not a common error” the Department of Public Instruction has seen, which is why he believes state officials didn’t catch it.
“Honestly because this is an uncommon type of situation it has not in the past been part of our normal procedures to do the specific sorts of checks to catch this particular type of issue,” Busch said. “It was not part of the different scenarios that we’ve came up with. Obviously now that it’s happened, now we have an idea of the pattern to look for its something we can monitor going forward.”
He said the Department of Public Instruction is looking at what procedures to implement, like educating and training school officials on how to correctly report on forms, to help school districts make sure a similar mistake doesn’t happen again.
Lightner said steps the district plans to take so a similar mistake doesn’t happen again is having its financial advisors review its financial statements before submitting the information to the state.
He said the board will review the district’s financial information at a school board meeting planned for Feb. 10 and will present options to the board for a conversation of a future referendum once the 2020-2021 school year is over to cover general operating costs and other forthcoming needs for the district.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.