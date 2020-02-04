Weston School District over collected more than $565,000 in property taxes from reporting error

Lightner said the error was discovered by the school district's financial adviser when it was reviewing the possibility of going into another referendum for the 2020-2021 school year to ask for more money to cover operating costs. Lightner said the district immediately contacted the Department of Public Instruction to inform it of the error and notified the Weston School District community of its error through a community wide newsletter in December, he said.

Lightner said in a Feb. 3 interview he did not have the calculation of how taxpayers were affected from the over collection of taxes. A voicemail message and email left to the school district’s business office the morning of Feb. 4 was not immediately returned.

Lightner, who was hired as the school’s superintendent in August, said he didn’t know how the error wasn’t caught earlier. He believes the error happened because of a “lack of understanding” with the way the revenue question was written on the Department of Public Instruction's revenue limit worksheet form, he said.

“It was an inadvertent mistake there was an assumption that was made,” Lightener said. “I mean those forms are somewhat confusing for one thing. The DPI didn’t scrutinize or go through that form and nor would they because they would assume we have it correct and we didn’t have it correct.”