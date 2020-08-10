Weston School District plans to reopen this fall with mostly in-person learning

An additional custodian will be hired and two electrostatic sprayers have been ordered for additional cleaning measures. A school nurse will also be hired, he said.

Face coverings will be mandatory when students are on buses, passing time to other classes and the front office. Staff will also be required to wear face coverings. According to a frequently asked questions page with details of the plan, bus drivers will wear personal protective equipment and disinfect buses in between each route. Some offices in the building will be equipped with Plexiglass shields, Syftestad said.

Face coverings and hand sanitizers will be provided and bathroom doors will be propped open to limit handle touching of the entrance doors, he said. Drinking fountains will not be used, other than the water bottle filler, and water bottles will be provided for each student, he said.

Masks will not be required for physical education classes and will be held outside as much as possible depending on weather and classes will be structured to limit student’s close proximity with each other during activities.