Weston School District plans to reopen this fall with mostly in-person learning

CAZENOVIA — Weston School District will host a combination of in-person and virtual classes when students return to school this fall and will have several precautions in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The school district will host in-person classes for the first two weeks when school resumes Sept. 1. Classes will then shift to a four-day per week schedule with in-person sessions, with a one day a week virtual class starting Sept. 14. The virtual sessions will continue on Wednesdays through the remainder of the year.
A five-day per week virtual instruction session will also be available for parents not comfortable sending their children to school with the in-person option.
District Administrator and 7-12 Principal Gary Syftestad said the plan was approved by the school board at its July 27 meeting. Changes could occur with the school district’s plan as the school year moves forward, he said.
Syftestad said July 29 the model was created with feedback from school board members, the community, teachers and administration. He said some parents might not feel comfortable sending their children to school in-person until there is a cure for the novel coronavirus and scheduling for students and teachers to focus on the workload of virtual learning.
He said the model also allows for the preparation of a potential closure in case the state shuts down schools again depending on the amount of coronavirus cases across Wisconsin.
An additional custodian will be hired and two electrostatic sprayers have been ordered for additional cleaning measures. A school nurse will also be hired, he said.
Face coverings will be mandatory when students are on buses, passing time to other classes and the front office. Staff will also be required to wear face coverings. According to a frequently asked questions page with details of the plan, bus drivers will wear personal protective equipment and disinfect buses in between each route. Some offices in the building will be equipped with Plexiglass shields, Syftestad said.
Face coverings and hand sanitizers will be provided and bathroom doors will be propped open to limit handle touching of the entrance doors, he said. Drinking fountains will not be used, other than the water bottle filler, and water bottles will be provided for each student, he said.
Masks will not be required for physical education classes and will be held outside as much as possible depending on weather and classes will be structured to limit student’s close proximity with each other during activities.
Syftestad said social distancing will be done in classrooms whenever possible. Recess will be structured to prevent a large group of students from gathering in an area and the playground area will be monitored for social distancing and structured with indoor recess to minimize the amount of people outside in a single location, according to the frequently asked questions page. He said meals will be provided as usually in the cafeteria with social distancing.
A copy of the plan and frequently asked questions is available on the school district’s website www.weston.k12.wi.us.
