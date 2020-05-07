Weston School District schedules make-up dates for graduation, may be altered due to COVID-19

“We’ve bounced that around a little bit; we haven’t put too much to it yet,” he said of the possibility of holding a virtual ceremony.

The date of June 26 was also scheduled as a possibility for an onsite graduation. Syftestad said the June date is definitely out because of Gov. Tony Evers’ extension of the Safer at Home order to close schools for the remainder of the school year, scheduled to end June 30. The high school’s original date for the ceremony was May 22.

Syftestad said the goal is to have an onsite graduation to honor the Class of 2020, typically smaller than the normal class size at Weston High School, but also understands plans can change.

“It’s a small class and it means a lot to them,” Syftestad said. “What little feedback I’ve had from parents, they definitely would like to have an onsite graduation. It might look different than the normal year but that’s the goal. If that doesn’t happen we’re going to have to look at other avenues.”

Scholarship night will possibly be incorporated into graduation, about an hour and a half beforehand, he said.

Syftestad said updates and further announcements will be made once more information is known and he is continuing to monitor guidelines from state and local officials.