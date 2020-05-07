Weston School District schedules make-up dates for graduation, may be altered due to COVID-19

CAZENOVIA — Weston High School has scheduled make-up dates for the possibility of hosting an onsite commencement ceremony for this year’s graduating class. However, school officials are figuring out other options to honor the 16 graduating seniors should gathering restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 still be in place.
For now, July 24 is scheduled as a possibility for an onsite graduation ceremony, with modifications depending on state guidance with gathering restrictions by that date. K-12 Principal Gary Syftestad said in a May 7 interview he had just received an email from the state Department of Human Services on recommendations to conduct graduations at a time when gatherings to celebrate any occasion are banned to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and would review the information to determine further details about graduation.
“That could steer some of our decision making,” he said. “It’s such a fluid situation and it could all change. Personally, it seems like we are headed towards not having it onsite but I’d like things to play out as long as possible to see if we can do an onsite (graduation).”
https://www.weston.k12.wi.us/district/notices/Mr%20Syftestad%20Letter%204-21-2020.pdf
If an onsite ceremony can be held in July, the school district would try to keep it as traditional as possible while adhering to social distancing restrictions. Only immediate family allowed to attend, Syftestad said. If that isn't allowed, the school district is considering other options to honor this year’s graduating class, like hosting a drive-by parade in its parking lot or a virtual graduation ceremony, he said.
“We’ve bounced that around a little bit; we haven’t put too much to it yet,” he said of the possibility of holding a virtual ceremony.
The date of June 26 was also scheduled as a possibility for an onsite graduation. Syftestad said the June date is definitely out because of Gov. Tony Evers’ extension of the Safer at Home order to close schools for the remainder of the school year, scheduled to end June 30. The high school’s original date for the ceremony was May 22.
Syftestad said the goal is to have an onsite graduation to honor the Class of 2020, typically smaller than the normal class size at Weston High School, but also understands plans can change.
“It’s a small class and it means a lot to them,” Syftestad said. “What little feedback I’ve had from parents, they definitely would like to have an onsite graduation. It might look different than the normal year but that’s the goal. If that doesn’t happen we’re going to have to look at other avenues.”
Scholarship night will possibly be incorporated into graduation, about an hour and a half beforehand, he said.
Syftestad said updates and further announcements will be made once more information is known and he is continuing to monitor guidelines from state and local officials.
“Just like so much of this, it’s been fluid that what you have had planned may change,” he said. “I think people have been very cognizant about that and have been very patient about that.”
Syftestad said the school district has honored seniors by featuring them on the school district’s Facebook page and placing banners with their picture on the school’s fence.
Interim Superintendent Mel Lightner, who is currently part-time, deferred all questions about Weston’s High School graduation to Syftestad. He spoke highly about the effort staff has put in to help the Weston School District community by serving meals and helping the community in other ways throughout the pandemic.
“I’ve been real proud of what I have seen,” Lightner said.
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd053
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd033
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd038
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd025
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd013
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd016
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd056
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd002
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd055
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd024
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd004
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd005
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd006
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd007
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd001
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd008
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd009
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd010
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd011
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd012
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd014
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd015
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd017
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd027
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd018
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd019
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd020
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd021
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd022
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd023
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd026
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd028
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd029
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd030
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd031
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd032
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd034
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd035
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd036
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd037
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd052
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd039
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd040
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd041
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd042
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd043
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd044
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd045
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd046
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd047
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd048
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd049
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd050
060619-reed-gallery-whsgd051
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.