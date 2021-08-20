Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation hopes to raise $1 million at 10th annual Golf for the Future event

The Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation hopes it will raise its largest amount to date at its 10th annual Golf for the Future golf outing.
Administrator Maggie Fraser believes the event will raise over $1 million this year between sponsorships and both live and silent auctions. It is the largest event the foundation hosts annually to award graduating high school seniors with some financial assistance while achieving a post-secondary education. This year's Golf for the Future is scheduled for August 24.
“I think we really are on pace to bring in over $1 million at this event,” she said.
The event fell short of $1 million in 2019 when it reached $920,459 in contributions, according to the foundation’s website. The event has raised over $3.8 million in ten years to fund the foundation's scholarships.
Fraser said the foundation has a total of 93 scholarships Wisconsin Dells High School seniors are eligible to apply for. Eleven are new scholarships. In the last ten years the foundation has awarded $1.3 million in scholarships to support students in their post-secondary education. Scholarships range from $1,000 to $5,000 per student, she said. The foundation makes sure any Wisconsin Dells High School senior who went through the application process receives a scholarship, she said.
“Our mission is to make sure that any student in this community that wants to go on to post-secondary education has the financial support to do that,” Fraser said.
Fraser said the event started a decade ago as “Golf for a Song” as a partnership with the high school band department and kept growing over the years.
About 200 golfers are registered at Trappers Turn Golf Course while another 100 are registered at Wild Rock Golf Course for this year’s event. Registration begins at 10 a.m. A dinner reception will begin at 5 p.m. at Kalahari Resorts and Convention with entertainment, live and silent auction. About 700 to 800 guests will be present at the dinner, she said.
The online silent auction went live August 19, according to the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation Facebook page, and is available for anyone who wants to bid on an item and can’t make the in-person event. The link to the silent auction is available through the foundation's Facebook page or click here.
“One thing that we’ve tried to focus on in these last few years is really bring community members back into the event,” Fraser said.
While the deadline to register for the event was August 13, those who still want to sign up can do so until the day before the event, she said. Those who want to register can contact Fraser at 608-254-5476. A list of sponsorship packages are available on the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation’s website www.wdhsfoundation.org. Packages start at $2,000.
Fraser said those who can’t make the golf event, dinner or auctions but wants to make a donation to the foundation can do so on its website. She said anyone interested in starting a scholarship endowment with the foundation can contact her.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.