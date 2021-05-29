Wisconsin Dells graduates told to remember happiness, overcoming challenges

The Class of 2021 at Wisconsin Dells High School is no stranger to facing adversity.

That’s what WDHS English Teacher David Jisa, told the 108 graduates at the school's graduation ceremony May 28 at the new athletic complex. The ceremony was held outdoors due to COVID-19 and was mask optional.

Jisa, who was chosen by the class to give the faculty speech, reflected on various challenges the class went through and how they prevailed through adversity - from losing a teacher in 8th grade to the girls' basketball teams advancing to the state tournament, and winning the homecoming volleyball game. He also talked about how COVID-19 shut down schools statewide in 2020, dashing many opportunities.

Jisa reflected on the graduates' attitude throughout the pandemic. From that unique experience, he was encouraged they could get through any challenge life threw at them in the future.