Wisconsin Dells graduates told to remember happiness, overcoming challenges

The Class of 2021 at Wisconsin Dells High School is no stranger to facing adversity.
That’s what WDHS English Teacher David Jisa, told the 108 graduates at the school's graduation ceremony May 28 at the new athletic complex. The ceremony was held outdoors due to COVID-19 and was mask optional.
Jisa, who was chosen by the class to give the faculty speech, reflected on various challenges the class went through and how they prevailed through adversity - from losing a teacher in 8th grade to the girls' basketball teams advancing to the state tournament, and winning the homecoming volleyball game. He also talked about how COVID-19 shut down schools statewide in 2020, dashing many opportunities.
Jisa reflected on the graduates' attitude throughout the pandemic. From that unique experience, he was encouraged they could get through any challenge life threw at them in the future.
“Yes, you were sad but you also made it very clear that this was something that was beyond your control. Instead of wallowing self-pity, you took the things you could control and made the best of an unfortunate situation,” Jisa said. “So whatever path you choose to take in life, the one thing that you can expect is the unexpected will happen. When the unexpected is a positive thing, carpe diem, seize the day. When the unexpected is (a) not so positive thing, focus on the things you can control and let go of the things that are beyond your control.”
One hundred and eight seniors walked across the stage at the outdoor ceremony to shake hands with District Administrator Terry Slack and receive their diploma from High School Principal Hugh Gaston. Each graduate received a sunflower, the class flower, after receiving their diploma. Parents watched from the bleachers. The Class of 2021 commencement ceremony is the first one held at Wisconsin Dells' new high school.
In his speech, valedictorian Avery Palmer believed the pandemic pulled the Class of 2021 and Dells’ community closer together. He also told the graduates to be proud of themselves for the accomplishment of graduating and remember the people who helped them reach such an important milestone.
Palmer also encouraged his classmates no matter what path they take in life to remember to be happy.
“Happiness is what carries you through the day. It makes you look at the world in a brighter lens and it shines in those dark places we find ourselves,” Palmer said. “Happiness, friends, family, the little things, a smile, they get you through the day. They push you to conquer tomorrow. They make you strive towards your goals and see everything you’ve worked so hard to achieve.”
During his speech, Senior Class Officer Maya Hale challenged her fellow classmates to look at the pandemic as a way to look at life differently.
“Life is too short to stay in your comfort zone. Do things that scare you, you never know how amazing something might be until you try,” Hale said. She added the class has grown closer in the past year through the pandemic's hardships.
Salutatorian Aaron Huff also reflected on the pandemic and how the class adjusted with online learning, various guidelines and cancelation of events. In his address, he encouraged the graduates to look back on high school as a happy time in life.
“As you walk away from this school today remember all of the memories you made, the friends who have accompanied you through this journey and think of these things, not as sad recollections, but as memories to be cherished,” Huff said.
GALLERY: Wisconsin Dells High School Class of 2021 graduation ceremony
060321-dell-gallery-grad007.jpg
