Wisconsin Dells High School moves back to full capacity, Spring Hill Elementary School resumes in-person instruction

Wisconsin Dells School District has resumed in-person instruction at two of its buildings almost two weeks after a reported increase in COVID-19 case led to a change in capacity.
After reviewing recent data trends within the buildings and seeing a reduction in positive COVID-19 cases, school officials kept with the plan to resume in-person instruction at full capacity at Wisconsin Dells High School Oct. 4. Additionally, one section of fifth grade returned to in-person learning at Spring Hill Elementary School Oct. 1 while the last two remaining remote learning sections returned to in-person learning Oct. 4.
The latest announcement was made in an Oct. 1 letter to parents written by District Administrator Terry Slack and posted on Wisconsin Dells School District’s website. The school district’s plan was to resume in person learning at both schools Oct. 4 after announcing Sept. 23 the high school would switch to a hybrid model, with in-person learning at 50% capacity on certain days due to the increase in COVID-19 cases at the high school. Additionally, a section of 5th grade at Spring Hill Elementary School moved to remote learning Sept. 24 due to the increase in COVID-19 cases reported at the building.
The letter did not say the current amount of positive COVID-19 cases currently at the school district. The school district reported 51 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Sept. 27 between students and staff since athletic practice began in August.
Wisconsin Dells Middle School, Spring Hill Elementary School and Wisconsin Dells High School will continue to wear face coverings and this will be reevaluated prior to Monday, Oct. 11 to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the letter said. The school district has a mask optional policy but has some flexibility to require face coverings depending on the amount of positive cases reported in a particular building or grade level.
“During the latest uptick in the number of positive cases we thank everyone for their flexibility and patience. Because of the action to move to 50% capacity as well as moving several elementary sections to remote learning this has slowed the spread of COVID-19,” Slack said in the letter. “Like last year, the district only uses remote learning and moving to 50% capacity when necessary as the goal is to ensure as much in-person instruction as possible. By slowing down now, just as we successfully did last year, we can better ensure a successful school year.”
