Wisconsin Dells High School moves back to full capacity, Spring Hill Elementary School resumes in-person instruction

Wisconsin Dells Middle School, Spring Hill Elementary School and Wisconsin Dells High School will continue to wear face coverings and this will be reevaluated prior to Monday, Oct. 11 to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the letter said. The school district has a mask optional policy but has some flexibility to require face coverings depending on the amount of positive cases reported in a particular building or grade level.

“During the latest uptick in the number of positive cases we thank everyone for their flexibility and patience. Because of the action to move to 50% capacity as well as moving several elementary sections to remote learning this has slowed the spread of COVID-19,” Slack said in the letter. “Like last year, the district only uses remote learning and moving to 50% capacity when necessary as the goal is to ensure as much in-person instruction as possible. By slowing down now, just as we successfully did last year, we can better ensure a successful school year.”