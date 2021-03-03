Wisconsin Dells High School plans to expand agriscience program with new greenhouse

Wisconsin Dells High School is hoping its recently constructed greenhouse will provide a new hands-on learning experience, expand opportunities for agriscience classes and better serve the community.
The 24-by-60 foot structure will mainly be used by the high school’s Introduction to Agriscience, Landscaping and Plant Science classes. A new Farm to Table class will be offered next year for students as an option that will also utilize the greenhouse, said Nathaniel Nolden, the high school’s agriscience teacher.
Nolden said the high school plans to use the structure year-round with about 75% of the building dedicated to hydroponic production, or growing plants in water without soil, something the program’s never done before. The additional space in the courtyard outside the facility will provide room to transfer those plants grown indoors to an outdoor garden the school plans to set up this spring. The goal is to transplant those vegetables in May.
“Every sort of vegetable that you can think of we’re going to give it a shot,” Nolden said.
The greenhouse is the final component assembled in the construction of Wisconsin Dells' new high school, which opened at the start of the 2020-21 school year. Based on resources and need, the construction of the building was pushed off until later in the school year.
The double layer polycarbonate siding on the inside and steel structure on the outside provide the building's heat regulation, according to Nolden. Students working in the greenhouse were impressed by how warm it was while temperatures outsidet ranged into the 30s Feb. 25, the first day students began working in it.
“It’s decently warm in here so it’s a lot better than outside,” said Ace Parsons, a 17-year-old student at the high school who was transferring a plant to a new pot in the greenhouse.
“It’s really comfy,” said Joe Herzer, a Dells High School student who was planting blackened season and corn flower seeds. “I think it’s the fact that everyone working in the room seems to have a nice, fun time.”
The structure is complete with automated temperature and environment controlled technology to regulate air circulation and an automated watering system. Bridge vents operate depending on the weather to allow for growing plants year-round. Updates can be sent to Nolden’s phone to make sure the facility is operating smoothly.
According to Nolden, the old high school had a 15-by-30 foot greenhouse-type glass structure but wasn’t regulated.
“(It’s) definitely a huge improvement from what we had,” Nolden said of the new greenhouse.
The new greenhouse doesn’t only help students prepare for college and career fields in the agriculture industry, but also plans to serve the community in ways the program never has before. Nolden said the school's agriscience courses plan to supply vegetables and herbs to downtown businesses, the Happy Kids Network, the food pantry and the school lunch program.
While Herzer doesn’t plan to go into an agriculture related career, the 17-year-old junior said the new structure will help with learning skills such as gardening. Nolden hopes students learn other valuable lessons, such as greenhouse management and communication when working with groups in school and around the community when selling plants or donating vegetables.
