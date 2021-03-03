Wisconsin Dells High School plans to expand agriscience program with new greenhouse

The double layer polycarbonate siding on the inside and steel structure on the outside provide the building's heat regulation, according to Nolden. Students working in the greenhouse were impressed by how warm it was while temperatures outsidet ranged into the 30s Feb. 25, the first day students began working in it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s decently warm in here so it’s a lot better than outside,” said Ace Parsons, a 17-year-old student at the high school who was transferring a plant to a new pot in the greenhouse.

“It’s really comfy,” said Joe Herzer, a Dells High School student who was planting blackened season and corn flower seeds. “I think it’s the fact that everyone working in the room seems to have a nice, fun time.”

The structure is complete with automated temperature and environment controlled technology to regulate air circulation and an automated watering system. Bridge vents operate depending on the weather to allow for growing plants year-round. Updates can be sent to Nolden’s phone to make sure the facility is operating smoothly.

According to Nolden, the old high school had a 15-by-30 foot greenhouse-type glass structure but wasn’t regulated.

“(It’s) definitely a huge improvement from what we had,” Nolden said of the new greenhouse.