Wisconsin Dells High School shifts to virtual learning after over 40 close contacts identified from COVID-19 exposure

Wisconsin Dells High School announced it will shift to temporary virtual instruction after several close contacts were identified from a reported COVID-19 exposure.

The high school announced on its website in two updates posted Oct. 9 and Oct. 11, it will hold virtual instruction after over 40 close contacts were identified from an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus. Several of those close contacts were absent on Friday or reported to the office with symptoms of the virus.

Virtual instruction will begin Oct. 13 and the school plans to resume in-person classes Oct. 22. Classes are not being held Oct. 12 for staff planning purposes.

“Due to the number of close contacts and the possibility of more positive cases, we are opting to hold virtual instruction through Wednesday, Oct. 21,” the high school said in its Oct. 9 update. “This is a proactive approach to reduce any further school spread of COVID and allow our students to have another chance to receive uninterrupted in-person instruction for a long period of time.”