Wisconsin Dells High School shifts to virtual learning after over 40 close contacts identified from COVID-19 exposure
Wisconsin Dells High School shifts to virtual learning after over 40 close contacts identified from COVID-19 exposure

Wisconsin Dells High School announced it will shift to temporary virtual instruction after several close contacts were identified from a reported COVID-19 exposure.

The high school announced on its website in two updates posted Oct. 9 and Oct. 11, it will hold virtual instruction after over 40 close contacts were identified from an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus. Several of those close contacts were absent on Friday or reported to the office with symptoms of the virus.

Virtual instruction will begin Oct. 13 and the school plans to resume in-person classes Oct. 22. Classes are not being held Oct. 12 for staff planning purposes.

“Due to the number of close contacts and the possibility of more positive cases, we are opting to hold virtual instruction through Wednesday, Oct. 21,” the high school said in its Oct. 9 update. “This is a proactive approach to reduce any further school spread of COVID and allow our students to have another chance to receive uninterrupted in-person instruction for a long period of time.”

Wisconsin Dells School Board approves back to school plan with ‘soft start’ for first two weeks

School officials said Oct. 9 it will continue to serve special education students in-person and will look to offer opportunities for students by invitation to receive in-person academic support from a social distance.

Homecoming activities planned for this week are postponed until classes resume and will occur the week of Oct. 26, according to the Oct. 11 updates. High school jazz and band concerts are being rescheduled and rehearsals for school cabaret performance is still on as scheduled, except for the students who are quarantined.

For sports, high school interscholastic practices and competitions will continue as scheduled, except for any student identified as a close contact and currently in quarantine.

Dells reports one additional case of COVID-19 at Spring Hill Elementary School

The school district also reported an additional case of COVID-19 at Spring Hill Elementary School in a letter dated Oct. 8, according to the school district's website. The last date of attendance of the reported individual was Oct. 2. The positive test is the seventh reported at the elementary school since Sept. 14.

The last positive COVID-19 case reported at the elementary school was Sept. 25, with the individual’s last attendance date Sept. 18.

District Administrator Terry Slack and High School Principal Hugh Gaston did not return a phone call left the morning of Oct. 12 for additional questions.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

