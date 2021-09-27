Wisconsin Dells High School switches to hybrid learning, elementary school pivots to remote learning due to COVID-19 case increase

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Slack in the letter, the idea of moving to a 50% capacity is to slow the spread of COVID-19 to ensure the district can keep in-person learning and provide opportunities for students the opportunity to participate in traditional school activities, such as homecoming. Wisconsin Dells Homecoming is scheduled for Oct. 4-9.

“As many have realized in the past 20-months our students have missed out on a number of these traditional activities and while they may not be completely academic in nature they are good for our students mental health,” Slack said in the letter. “The district will also make every attempt to safely keep extra-curriculars moving forward and this may include the rescheduling of contests as well as adjusting practice protocols to further reduce the spread of the virus.”

Flu-like symptoms

Additionally, the school district took extra precautions late last week after students at the high school reported being ill with “stomach flu-like symptoms.”