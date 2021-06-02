Wisconsin Dells High School valedictorian reflects on high school career

Avery Palmer said the goal of becoming a valedictorian was something he’s aimed for all his life. It’s a goal he achieved as he received his diploma to graduate from Wisconsin Dells High School.
Palmer was named Wisconsin Dells High School’s valedictorian for the Class of 2021. He graduated May 28 at an outdoor ceremony at the high school’s new athletic complex with 107 other graduates. Aaron Huff was named salutatorian.
Palmer was in Ann Herbert Society, cross country, wrestling and track and field throughout his high school career. He plans to attend UW-Platteville to earn a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, he said.
Palmer said he wasn’t surprised when he was named valedictorian since he loaded up on coursework to make the dream become a reality.
“I definitely had a burst of joy. It was definitely a relief to be able to know what position I had been at and to see I was number one was joyful,” he said.
Palmer said becoming a valedictorian requires hard work, especially in much more arduous courses.
“It’s really all about how hard you are willing to work in class,” he said “There is definitely more work that comes with taking harder courses and so when you load up on all those harder courses, it takes a really tough work ethic to handle that course management.”
The Class of 2021 at Wisconsin Dells High School is no stranger to facing adversity.
What Palmer will remember the most about his four years at Wisconsin Dells High School is comradery between the students.
“It’s a very small community so we all get really close,” Palmer said. He said he will miss the people and staff at the high school.
Palmer also reflected on challenges COVID-19 presented himself and so many other students. He said the pandemic created a lot of obstacles, especially with sports which would have to have a competition cancelled if a team member tested positive for the virus. He said in-person classes helped him academically.
“I prefer in-person learning just because I’m so used to it,” he said, adding virtual learning just isn’t for him.
Throughout the tough times Palmer learned an important lesson, his happiness comes first. The lesson of happiness is something he reminded his fellow graduates at the high schools’ commencement ceremony during his valedictorian address.
“It showed me that not everything is guaranteed, so it’s really just focus on what I enjoy now while I have it,” Palmer said.
He also learned the value of teamwork from his time at Wisconsin Dells High School. He believes the school prepared him for the next stage in his life with the academic requirements and coursework.
His advice to other students is not only focus on academics and getting a good quality education but also participate in what he called “the high school life” and other extra-curricular activities, clubs and friendships.
“It goes a long way in just appreciating where you are at today,” Palmer said. “Because with the corona(virus) and everything it just shows you that tomorrow is not always guaranteed.”
High School Principal Hugh Gaston spoke positively about Palmer’s work ethic in an email.
“Avery took the planning of his high school pathway very seriously from the beginning,” Gaston said. “He set goals for himself while still a middle school student and then pursued them relentlessly the past four years. I am proud of his efforts and especially his success, in not only core academic classes, but also in the Career and Technical Education program. He truly maximized the opportunities available.”
