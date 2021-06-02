Wisconsin Dells High School valedictorian reflects on high school career

Avery Palmer said the goal of becoming a valedictorian was something he’s aimed for all his life. It’s a goal he achieved as he received his diploma to graduate from Wisconsin Dells High School.

Palmer was named Wisconsin Dells High School’s valedictorian for the Class of 2021. He graduated May 28 at an outdoor ceremony at the high school’s new athletic complex with 107 other graduates. Aaron Huff was named salutatorian.

Palmer was in Ann Herbert Society, cross country, wrestling and track and field throughout his high school career. He plans to attend UW-Platteville to earn a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, he said.

Palmer said he wasn’t surprised when he was named valedictorian since he loaded up on coursework to make the dream become a reality.

“I definitely had a burst of joy. It was definitely a relief to be able to know what position I had been at and to see I was number one was joyful,” he said.

Palmer said becoming a valedictorian requires hard work, especially in much more arduous courses.