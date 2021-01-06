Wisconsin Dells High School will end in-house driver's ed program

Wisconsin Dells School District has changed its high school driver’s education program from a school sponsored program to a partnership with private contracted driving schools in the area.

Starting next school year, high school students will need to choose a private contractor to complete a driver’s education course. District Administrator Terry Slack said the high school has contacted local driving schools in the area for future students to pick from and make arrangements. The school will continue its current program with students for driving instruction until the end of the 2020-21 school year.

The choice to end the program on a school sponsored basis at the end of the year was made with a unanimous decision at the school board’s Dec. 21 meeting.

Slack said the school district’s current driver’s education program was offered at night or in the summer for about 8 to 10 years instead of the regular school day to allow for more academic instruction. During that time, about 50% of students opted to take the course through the school while the other half opted for a private company, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}