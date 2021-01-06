Wisconsin Dells High School will end in-house driver's ed program

Wisconsin Dells School District has changed its high school driver’s education program from a school sponsored program to a partnership with private contracted driving schools in the area.
Starting next school year, high school students will need to choose a private contractor to complete a driver’s education course. District Administrator Terry Slack said the high school has contacted local driving schools in the area for future students to pick from and make arrangements. The school will continue its current program with students for driving instruction until the end of the 2020-21 school year.
The choice to end the program on a school sponsored basis at the end of the year was made with a unanimous decision at the school board’s Dec. 21 meeting.
Slack said the school district’s current driver’s education program was offered at night or in the summer for about 8 to 10 years instead of the regular school day to allow for more academic instruction. During that time, about 50% of students opted to take the course through the school while the other half opted for a private company, he said.
Slack said the decision to eliminate the program came from looking into purchasing a vehicle for the driver's education program and whether the district should continue having the capital outlay for the vehicle when many districts are trending towards a private contractor versus offering the program in-house.
Slack said some students are taking an online, self-paced course to complete their lessons as one of the requirements to receive their driver’s license.
More students relied on the online instruction with the COVID-19 pandemic halting many in-person classes and driving sessions, he said. According to the Department of Transportation, due to COVID-19, individuals under 18 are not required to complete a road test in order to obtain a license and must have completed driver's education. However, other requirements are required to qualify for a waiver, including behind-the-wheel instruction, 30 hours of supervised practice, and the student must have the permission of a parent or guardian to obtain a road test waiver. A list of criteria to qualify for a road test waiver is on the Department of Transportation’s website.
Slack said offering the program with contracted companies instead of through the school district is a shift seen the past two decades due to the state cutting aid for the driver’s education program. The change is also to meet additional academic expectations and create more flexible schedules for Dells students who are in sports, work or in clubs.