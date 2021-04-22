Wisconsin Dells High School will host in-person prom, graduation with COVID-19 restrictions

Wisconsin Dells High School will host prom and graduation in-person this year with some precautions in place due to COVID-19.

This year’s prom is May 15, while graduation will be May 28. Both events will be on the high school grounds.

Graduation is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. May 28 and will be held outside on the football field at the athletic complex on Brew Farm Road.

If rain is an issue, the event could be adjusted depending on the forecast. A lighter rain could adjust the ceremony to late the next morning on Saturday, May 29, said Hugh Gaston, Dells High School principal. The school’s other back up plan if heavier rain is an issue could resort to having the graduation ceremony inside the high school. Graduation will also be livestreamed, Gaston said.

While graduation is planned for outside, the amount of people will be limited in the ceremony. The number of attendees is being decided and some modifications are still being worked out, Gaston said. During last year’s graduation ceremony six people were allowed to attend per graduate. If this year’s graduation is inside, depending on weather, attendance would be limited to two people per graduate, Gaston said.