 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin Dells Middle School reports first positive COVID-19 case, high school reports two additional cases
0 comments
alert top story

Wisconsin Dells Middle School reports first positive COVID-19 case, high school reports two additional cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
WDHS Exterior (copy)

The exterior of Wisconsin Dells Middle School in this file photo from 2018, when it was the high school. The middle school has reported its first positive case of COVID-19 while the high school has reported two additional cases of the virus. 

 DELLS EVENTS ARCHIVE PHOTO

Wisconsin Dells School District has reported three more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 with its first case at the middle school.

The Columbia County Health Department notified the district two individuals at the high school reportedly tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The school district was also notified an individual tested positive for the virus at the middle school.

The announcement was made to parents in letters dated Oct. 13 to parents in the Wisconsin Dells School District posted on the school district's website. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Download PDF Wisconsin Dells School District COVID-19 letter Oct. 13

The last day of attendance for the individuals who tested positive at the high school and middle school was Oct. 9. The letters did not say if it was staff members or students who tested positive for the virus.

Download PDF Wisconsin Dells School District Oct. 13 COVID-19 letter middle school

The additional positive cases come as Wisconsin Dells High School announced earlier this week it will switch to virtual learning until Oct. 21 after more than 40 close contacts were identified from an individual who tested positive. Spring Hill Elementary School also reported an additional case of COVID-19 Oct. 12.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Horicon School District staff parade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News