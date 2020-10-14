Wisconsin Dells Middle School reports first positive COVID-19 case, high school reports two additional cases

Wisconsin Dells School District has reported three more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 with its first case at the middle school.

The Columbia County Health Department notified the district two individuals at the high school reportedly tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The school district was also notified an individual tested positive for the virus at the middle school.

The announcement was made to parents in letters dated Oct. 13 to parents in the Wisconsin Dells School District posted on the school district's website.

The last day of attendance for the individuals who tested positive at the high school and middle school was Oct. 9. The letters did not say if it was staff members or students who tested positive for the virus.

The additional positive cases come as Wisconsin Dells High School announced earlier this week it will switch to virtual learning until Oct. 21 after more than 40 close contacts were identified from an individual who tested positive. Spring Hill Elementary School also reported an additional case of COVID-19 Oct. 12.

