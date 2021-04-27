Wisconsin Dells Neenah Creek Elementary School will close at end of school year

“We can all agree there is no perfect school but this rural school shouldn’t be punished because of a lack of preparing to budget for a new high school or to punish the community because (a) referendum failed,” Lidner said.

Jean Bartz decided to send her daughter, Claire, to Neenah Creek when their family moved to the area six years ago due to the small town feel and small class sizes. While she understands the financial constraints the district feels, she said there is also a cost benefit to keeping the building open with the score shown on the state report card and suggested the district find savings elsewhere. She shared a letter written by Claire asking school officials to consider keeping the building open, highlighting many aspects it offers, like the garden program and the “huge playground.”

William Crothers shared his own experience at the school and the lessons he learned, like manners, gardening and other life skills, when he attended in kindergarten through fifth grade.

“The teachers really cared for us at Neenah Creek they were in it for us,” Crothers said. “I know people in the Dells who choose to go to Neenah Creek just because it’s a better school… Sometimes when I woke up for school at Neenah Creek I was always happy to go to school, I was excited.”