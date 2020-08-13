Wisconsin Dells' new high school on track for Sept. 1 opening

Wisconsin Dells' new high school is on track to open on schedule for the 2020-21 school year.
District Administrator Terry Slack shared in his reports at the Aug. 10 special school board meeting and Aug. 11 interview only work remains on a“punch list” of items and staff is moving in to the building at 1501 Brew Farm Road, across from Trappers Turn Golf Club onto Highway 12. The athletic facilities and soccer fields are on track for completion in November.
“We are very pleased to report the building is on track and ready to open Sept. 1,” Slack said.
The new high school was constructed as a part of the district's $33.6 million referendum voters approved in 2018. The design also includes six athletic fields and three practice spaces, which will be funded by the premier resort tax and not the referendum. The new high school will hold all district students from grades 9-12, while the current high school would be converted to a middle school, holding students from grades 6-8. The district elementary schools will have students from grades K or 4K through 5.
Slack said the new high school will provide the space needed to meet the district’s expanding numbers. Last year, its original high school building served grades 8-12 and had a total of 675 students in a building with an optimum maximum capacity fit for 466 students, he said.
“Given everything that we are facing in the new normal with the pandemic, this is going to allow us to configure grades 9-12 at the new building, reconfigure a standalone middle school to grades 6-8 and keep those numbers in check,” Slack said. “We will have approximately 400 students, if all students return for the middle school, we would have about 530 students if all students report for 9-12.”
He said the new high school will allow more room for people to space out, an essential component in the new normal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Slack said data for a back to school survey is still being gathered, it has initially found about 75% of respondents from the elementary, middle and high school level said they will send their children back to school, while about 25% prefer the virtual learning option. Building principals are reaching out to families who have not responded to the survey, Slack said.
While it isn’t enough to make a big difference, Slack said results of the survey have fluctuated slightly because some respondents have changed their mind on how to send their child back to school between in-person and virtual learning options.
“It’s really a family here and a family there as they kind of cross paths, it’s left us with essentially the same net amount of students that we are anticipating,” Slack said.
An exact protocol on how the district will reopen this fall for in-person and virtual learning models and other safety procedures related to the coronavirus are still being worked out, with each department head and principal drafting its own plan, said Slack.
A link to a draft of the reopening plan is on the Wisconsin Dells School District’s website under the announcements section on the homepage. Slack said he’s asking each principal to give an overview of their plan to the school board to share at the Aug. 24 meeting.
School registration is Aug. 12 with in-person registration at each of the separate buildings to limit the amount of people gathering in one area, rather than in one building like in the past, he said. Online registration is also available, Slack said.
Other business
The board entered into closed session at the beginning of the meeting to review offering employment agreements for custodial and maintenance positions, food service positions and the issuance of a professional staff contract for a vacant band and general music teaching position. When the board reconvened into open session, District Secretary Brenda Gurgel said in an email the board approved to hire four assistant cooks, seven custodians and one maintenance person to work in the new high school.
Reporter Christopher Jardine contributed to this report.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.