Wisconsin Dells' new high school on track for Sept. 1 opening

“Given everything that we are facing in the new normal with the pandemic, this is going to allow us to configure grades 9-12 at the new building, reconfigure a standalone middle school to grades 6-8 and keep those numbers in check,” Slack said. “We will have approximately 400 students, if all students return for the middle school, we would have about 530 students if all students report for 9-12.”

He said the new high school will allow more room for people to space out, an essential component in the new normal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Slack said data for a back to school survey is still being gathered, it has initially found about 75% of respondents from the elementary, middle and high school level said they will send their children back to school, while about 25% prefer the virtual learning option. Building principals are reaching out to families who have not responded to the survey, Slack said.

While it isn’t enough to make a big difference, Slack said results of the survey have fluctuated slightly because some respondents have changed their mind on how to send their child back to school between in-person and virtual learning options.