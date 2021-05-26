Wisconsin Dells residents balk at board’s decision to close Neenah Creek Elementary School

A handful of residents criticized the Wisconsin Dells School Board’s decision to close one of its elementary schools at the end of the school year.
Around a dozen members of the public, at least two of them holding signs that said "Neenah Creek Strong," attended the May 24 school board meeting, requesting officials to reconsider the decision to close the building. Four residents spoke against closing the school. The board could not take action on the subject since it was brought up in public comment.
In April, the school board unanimously decided to close the almost 30-year-old elementary school at the end of this school year. The school will be open through June 3.
The 77 students at Neenah Creek will move to Spring Hill Elementary School. School officials say no staff layoffs will occur as a result of the closure. The decision to close Neenah Creek was mainly due to finances, according to school officials, as the district faces around a $1 million deficit next year and enrollment expects to remain stagnant in the Briggsville area. The decision to close Neenah Creek came weeks after the Dells’ community rejected a $4.8 million operating referendum placed on the spring ballot.
Resident Melissa Belzer told the board she started a petition that has 100 signatures for the board to reconsider closing Neenah Creek. She said her family moved from Fort Atkinson to Wisconsin Dells so her daughters, both in first grade and kindergarten, could attend Neenah Creek because they heard of the “good quality education” at the school. She said the board’s decision to close Neenah Creek was a “mistake."
“This school has a good reputation for putting out intelligent, intellectual and great people who are now members of (the) community and are sickened by the decision you have made for our future and their children,” Belzer told the board. She claimed the board only looks at the financial aspect of the decision and not the “best interest in our children.”
Rebecca Richmond, a Briggsville resident, also criticized the board’s decision to close the elementary school. She claimed the school board and District Administrator Terry Slack said in past years Neenah Creek would not close if the 2018 referendum to build Wisconsin Dells' new high school passed. She called out the school board’s Briggsville area representatives, Jesse Weaver and Kathy Anderson, claiming they didn't do enough to advocate for the Briggsville community in keeping the school open.
“It will prove to be very difficult to pass future referendums in the townships with the closing of our school after stating that Neenah Creek would stay open if we passed the high school referendum,” Richmond said. “I do not think the board has fully considered the blow back and repercussions of this decision. The closure of our community schools has made many households angry and the citizens are not going to let it go easily.”
Gina Lidner, whose children attended Neenah Creek, specifically asked what will be done with the COVID-19 funds the district is set to receive and why it wouldn’t be used to keep the school open. The district is estimated to receive $2.2 million in American Rescue Plan money. The latest allocation brings the total of $3.7 million in COVID-19 funding the school district has received so far, including the CARES ACT, Governor’s Emergency Education Relief and CRSSA funds.
Resident Curt VanSchoyck believed the district was wasting taxpayer dollars with consolidating services from Neenah Creek to Spring Hill Elementary School. He specifically mentioned busing students from the Briggsville area, which he believed would be a “wash” in saving the district money. Dells is estimated to save $368,478 next year and in the future with closing Neenah Creek.
“You’ve got somebody else’s money and you don’t care how it’s spent,” VanSchoyck said. “You shouldn’t spend it like it’s yours.”
Business Manager Deb Michel said the federal stimulus funds may be used to backfill budget shortfalls resulting from the pandemic. She believed the district’s estimated budget shortfall and decision to close Neenah Creek wasn’t pandemic related, so using the funds to keep the school open wouldn’t be eligible costs.
“As with all federal funding, just about all federal funding, it is not recommended (and) good practice to use those funds for ongoing expenditures which would be needed if you were to use those funds if they were eligible to keep Neenah Creek open," Michel said.
Michel said the funding can be used for several reasons related to the pandemic such as maintaining safe schools for in-person instruction and mitigating the risk of spreading COVID-19, which is what the school district plans to use the money for. Out of that amount, 20% of the American Rescue Plan funds also need to be used for addressing learning loss among students, she said.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.