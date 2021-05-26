Wisconsin Dells residents balk at board’s decision to close Neenah Creek Elementary School

A handful of residents criticized the Wisconsin Dells School Board’s decision to close one of its elementary schools at the end of the school year.

Around a dozen members of the public, at least two of them holding signs that said "Neenah Creek Strong," attended the May 24 school board meeting, requesting officials to reconsider the decision to close the building. Four residents spoke against closing the school. The board could not take action on the subject since it was brought up in public comment.

In April, the school board unanimously decided to close the almost 30-year-old elementary school at the end of this school year. The school will be open through June 3.

The 77 students at Neenah Creek will move to Spring Hill Elementary School. School officials say no staff layoffs will occur as a result of the closure. The decision to close Neenah Creek was mainly due to finances, according to school officials, as the district faces around a $1 million deficit next year and enrollment expects to remain stagnant in the Briggsville area. The decision to close Neenah Creek came weeks after the Dells’ community rejected a $4.8 million operating referendum placed on the spring ballot.