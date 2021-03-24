Wisconsin Dells school board approves 2021-22 insurance premiums, calendar

HRA funding towards deductible expenses will be $750 for a single plan and $1,500 for a family plan, which was also approved in 2020, according to board documents.

In addition to approval of the premiums, board members also approved the 2021-22 school calendar. According to a copy of the calendar, the school year is scheduled to start Sept. 1 and end June 3. School registration is scheduled to start Aug. 12 with teacher in-services planned for Aug. 23-24 along with traditional breaks scheduled for holidays. Adjustments were made for flexibility to schedule parent/teacher conferences, which could be brought to the school board at a later date for further consideration.

The school calendar also includes a 50% capacity at the start of the first two days so students adjust to the start of the school year. Those with last names beginning in the A-L range will start school on the first day; those with names at M-Z will start the second day with full capacity Sept. 3, Slack said. The board also approved an overview of K-8 summer school dates from July 6 to August 5.

“That will kind of give our kids an opportunity to get a jump start on any skills they want to sharpen up at the start of the school year,” Slack said of the summer school program.