Wisconsin Dells school board approves 2021-22 insurance premiums, calendar

The Wisconsin Dells School Board approved a slight increase in its health insurance and set its calendar for the 2021-22 school year.
With a unanimous vote, the school board approved a 3% renewal rate for employee health insurance with M3 Insurance beginning July 1. There will be no increase in dental insurance premiums with the school district using its fund reserves to offset the costs. Board Member Jim McClyman was absent.
According to board documents, rate caps are in place at 3.5% for the 2022-23 school year and 5.5% for the 2023-24 HMO plans. The school district offers HMO, POS and PPO health care plan options for employees to choose. The district contributes 82.4% towards the monthly premium of the lowest priced plan offered.
The district offers a 5% credit of an employee’s share of their monthly group health insurance premium for participating in a district approved biometric health screening, according to Slack and board documents. A 10.04% increase in premiums was initially recommended on the district’s self-insured plan with Delta Dental that would generate another $23,600 to pay dental claims. The school district will use reserve fund money to cover the increase and offset the costs, according to Slack and board documents.
The items will also be updated in the district’s employee handbook for revisions for next school year, according to Slack.
HRA funding towards deductible expenses will be $750 for a single plan and $1,500 for a family plan, which was also approved in 2020, according to board documents.
In addition to approval of the premiums, board members also approved the 2021-22 school calendar. According to a copy of the calendar, the school year is scheduled to start Sept. 1 and end June 3. School registration is scheduled to start Aug. 12 with teacher in-services planned for Aug. 23-24 along with traditional breaks scheduled for holidays. Adjustments were made for flexibility to schedule parent/teacher conferences, which could be brought to the school board at a later date for further consideration.
The school calendar also includes a 50% capacity at the start of the first two days so students adjust to the start of the school year. Those with last names beginning in the A-L range will start school on the first day; those with names at M-Z will start the second day with full capacity Sept. 3, Slack said. The board also approved an overview of K-8 summer school dates from July 6 to August 5.
“That will kind of give our kids an opportunity to get a jump start on any skills they want to sharpen up at the start of the school year,” Slack said of the summer school program.
A separate summer school consortium between Wisconsin Dells High School, Adams-Friendship and Nekoosa to provide a credit recovery-based summer school is also scheduled for June 14 through July 2 and July 12 through July 30, according to Hugh Gaston, high school principal.
The school board also approved its service contract with CESA 5 for educational services for the 2021-22 school year for $414,559.26.
