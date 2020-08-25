Wisconsin Dells School Board approves back to school plan with ‘soft start’ for first two weeks

The Wisconsin Dells School District’s protocols for its back to school plan have been set in place as students return to school this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the first two weeks beginning Sept. 1, the district will implement a “soft start” to the 2020-21 school year to adapt students and staff to the changes and requirements for in-person and virtual learning. After those two weeks conclude, the traditional schedule for the year will continue with all registered in person students required to report five days a week to school, unless mandated otherwise by the county or state. Students completing virtual-only work will be required to sign on daily.
The model was a part of the school district’s back to school plan approved by the school board Aug. 24, eight days before school starts.
Each principal at the school district’s five buildings shared its plans for the opening. For the first week of school, high school and middle school students are required to attend classes by grade level and the second week on an alternate rotation schedule twice a week by the first letter of each student’s last name. Spring Hill Elementary School will begin the first two weeks at 50% capacity with grades 5K-5 attending classes in person every other day depending on the last name of the student. Lake Delton Elementary and Neenah Creek Elementary School will follow a similar schedule as Spring Hill.
District Administrator Terry Slack said in a separate interview after the meeting the plan helps students and staff adjust to the procedures of the “new normal” to limit the virus spread. He said the plan could change if the school experiences an outbreak or additional mandates are implemented to shut down in-person learning depending on coronavirus cases. If a prolonged closure happens, the plan could switch from all in-person classes to strictly virtual.
A frequently asked questions document provided by the school district outlines each school building’s plan for safety to limit the virus spread. According to the documents, face coverings will be required for students and staff and students will not be assigned lockers. Drinking fountains will be turned off and students will be encouraged to bring their own water bottle. Visitors will not be allowed to enter a school without an appointment or prior approval from administrative staff and will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering. More information on each building’s reopening plan will be available on the school district’s website.
As of Aug. 24, 1,307 students in grades K-12 are registered to attend in person and 319 attending virtual only with 77 students at the high school level undecided, according to Slack’s report. Slack said principals are still reaching out to families to confirm their decisions on how they plan to send their children to school this year.
Wisconsin Dells High School Principal Hugh Gaston said staff might be reallocated to teach required core classes, like biology and algebra, to teach a virtual class. In addition, other students would be rescheduled to eliminate “double duty” depending on the amount of students who signed up for the classes.
“This is a balancing act that will be very difficult,” Gaston said.
Hands-on classes at the high school level, like ceramics, are also in question if it will happen this year, Gaston said. Middle School Principal Casey Whitehurst said virtual classes at the middle school level are built in to the schedule by the section of the lesson and in-person learning will have teachers rotate to the students to limit contact, except for classes like band.
Spring Hill Elementary School Principal Julie Ennis said students will enter the building by grade level through three different doors close to the classrooms, with a color coded system marked in the parking lot for parents to drop off and pick up their children. Ennis said students will stay in cohorts as a group with teachers for music, band and art coming to the students. Lunch and recess times will be staggered with one grade level eating lunch at a time.
Other business
The board approved to delay its dedication ceremony for the new high school scheduled for Sept. 13 due to COVID-19 concerns. A new date will be determined at a later meeting.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
