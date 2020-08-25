Wisconsin Dells School Board approves back to school plan with ‘soft start’ for first two weeks

Wisconsin Dells High School Principal Hugh Gaston said staff might be reallocated to teach required core classes, like biology and algebra, to teach a virtual class. In addition, other students would be rescheduled to eliminate “double duty” depending on the amount of students who signed up for the classes.

“This is a balancing act that will be very difficult,” Gaston said.

Hands-on classes at the high school level, like ceramics, are also in question if it will happen this year, Gaston said. Middle School Principal Casey Whitehurst said virtual classes at the middle school level are built in to the schedule by the section of the lesson and in-person learning will have teachers rotate to the students to limit contact, except for classes like band.

Spring Hill Elementary School Principal Julie Ennis said students will enter the building by grade level through three different doors close to the classrooms, with a color coded system marked in the parking lot for parents to drop off and pick up their children. Ennis said students will stay in cohorts as a group with teachers for music, band and art coming to the students. Lunch and recess times will be staggered with one grade level eating lunch at a time.

Other business

The board approved to delay its dedication ceremony for the new high school scheduled for Sept. 13 due to COVID-19 concerns. A new date will be determined at a later meeting.

