Wisconsin Dells School Board approves copier lease, discusses SMART goals for 2021-22 school year

Wisconsin Dells School District will save money on its copier lease.

At the school board’s May 10 meeting, the board approved a five-year agreement with its current copier vendor Rhyme of Portage to replace copiers at each of the school district’s buildings. The cost for the machines will be $5,006 per month, $1,345 less or 21.5% than its previous lease with the company. The price includes $2,899 for equipment and $2,017 per month on average for service and consumables, according to school board documents.

Business Manager Deb Michel said the new agreement will save the district about $16,150 per year.

The board addressed the item since Michel is leaving to take a job as the business manager at the School District of Reedsburg.

“It would be one less thing the new business manager would have on their plate next year,” Michel said. “It is time consuming and it is a substantial savings to the district too.”