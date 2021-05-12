Wisconsin Dells School Board approves copier lease, discusses SMART goals for 2021-22 school year

Wisconsin Dells School District will save money on its copier lease.
Wisconsin Dells School District 4K program will move to full-day format starting with 2021-22 school year
At the school board’s May 10 meeting, the board approved a five-year agreement with its current copier vendor Rhyme of Portage to replace copiers at each of the school district’s buildings. The cost for the machines will be $5,006 per month, $1,345 less or 21.5% than its previous lease with the company. The price includes $2,899 for equipment and $2,017 per month on average for service and consumables, according to school board documents.
Business Manager Deb Michel said the new agreement will save the district about $16,150 per year.
The board addressed the item since Michel is leaving to take a job as the business manager at the School District of Reedsburg.
“It would be one less thing the new business manager would have on their plate next year,” Michel said. “It is time consuming and it is a substantial savings to the district too.”
The school board also discussed SMART goals for the 2021-22 school year. SMART is an acronym for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time bound. District Administrator Terry Slack said the district works with a CESA 6 consultant to analyze student data to determine how to set those goals. The district’s strategic objectives include student growth and achievement, professional growth and leadership, district and community engagement and facilities, finance and operations. No action was taken.
Wisconsin Dells School District continues discussion on potential staffing, other reconfigurations April 26
ADCI will also provide a detailed review of each of the buildings at the school board’s June 14 meeting, according to Slack’s report. The UW Applied Population Laboratory has completed its longitudinal enrollment study for the district. The district is coordinating a presentation to show the findings of the study at the June 14 meeting. Slack said both studies are to shape a long-term plan for the district and how it relates to the strategic plan. Additionally, the 2021-22 revenue and expenditure budget will be presented at the June 14 meeting.
Other business
The school board unanimously approved to hire Shelly Walker as a 7th Grade English Language Arts Teacher at Wisconsin Dells Middle School and Kelsey Deets, speech and language therapist for the district. Both will start at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.