Wisconsin Dells School Board approves placing $4.8 million, five-year recurring referendum on spring 2021 ballot

“It doesn’t make sense,” MyClyman said. “Poor timing.”

District Administrator Terry Slack said homeowners with a house valued at $200,000 will see their taxes increase by $65 if the referendum passes. If voters approve the referendum, the mill rate, the estimated impact on taxpayers, is expected to increase from $7.63 per $1,000 of assessed value to $7.95 per $1,000 in the 2021-22 fiscal year. The mill rates would then increase to a projected $8.15 in 2022-23, $8.36 in 2023-24, $8.60 in 2024-25 and $8.85 in 2025-26.

The mill rates were shared by Slack at the Jan. 11 school board meeting. Other items that could affect the tax rate in the referendum is the state's biennium budget and the district's future enrollment numbers.

The referendum's authorization comes a little more than two years after taxpayers authorized the school district to borrow up to $33 million to build the new high school, which opened at the start of the 2020-21 school year.