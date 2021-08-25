Wisconsin Dells school board keeps masks optional policy

“I can see this becoming an issue of harassment and I hope that we have things in place to deal with that because our society has become very vocal. Which people should voice their opinions, but sometimes they voice their opinions in in a way that are hurtful and I don’t want to see that in our school district,” Anderson said. “We have to ask people to be flexible. I am in favor of the mask optional but you have to remember we’ve got to be flexible and there might come a time when we have to go back to masks and I don’t want to see any child harassed for choosing to wear a mask at school.”

Board Member Jesse Weaver agreed with Anderson and added those who don’t wear a mask for medical or religious reasons could also be subject to harassment. He said it could present a lesson for parents and teachers to talk to students about the importance of respecting others. He thought the mask only policy presented an opportunity for staff and students to wear a mask with the understanding face coverings could be required.

“My hope is that the school teachers and everybody here and parents at home take this opportunity to explain to their children because a lot of districts aren’t going to be given this opportunity,” Weaver said. “So it really is up to our children to respect the system and understand and appreciate the chance we are giving them to do this.”

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.