Wisconsin Dells school board keeps masks optional policy

Wisconsin Dells School District will keep its mask optional policy for vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals who enter school grounds as the 2021-22 school year nears.
The district's return to school plan builds in flexibility to require face coverings for a certain length of time should the amount of COVID-19 cases increase within an individual classroom, grade level or school building. Board members passed the plan with a 6-1 vote at the school board’s Aug. 23 meeting. Board Member Bob McClyman voted in opposition. Masks will still be required on school buses, in accordance federal administrative orders.
McClyman said in an interview after the meeting he contracted COVID-19 last November. He spent five days in the hospital and 7 weeks on oxygen and is still suffering from the effects of the virus. He voted in opposition to the plan because he thought high school students should have the option to wear masks since they can be vaccinated while those in elementary school should require masks since those under 12 can’t receive the vaccine yet.
“I think children that are old enough to be vaccinated should wear a mask to school, McClyman told the board during discussion before the vote. "High school is an option but I can’t support this the way it is."
District Administrator Terry Slack said other details of the plan include student and staff who test positive for COVID-19 will quarantine for 10 days and will need to be fever free for 24 hours before returning to school. Students will be provided instructional work through virtual or hard copy if they need to quarantine. The school will notify close contacts and send district-wide notifications about quarantine measures.
Last year, the school district reported 137 cases of COVID-19 between students and staff and offered in-person learning 90% of the time.
Slack said in an interview after the meeting the decision to keep the mask optional policy was because the amount of cases in the district at the end of the school year in May was low. The school district shifted to a mask optional policy June 3.
“We tracked our data last year and once we closed out the school year we had very low data level (of COVID-19 cases) and I think there is a comfort level to begin the year in that mode,” Slack said. “We’ll see where our data takes us. If we are able to successfully keep our positive COVID cases in check we will remain there. If we see a significant or enough of an uptick we will adjust accordingly.”
Slack said any changes to the return to school plan and the mask optional policy will be communicated with the school board and public.
"Our goal is just to provide the best education we can and we believe we are set up to do that when our kids are able to learn in person face to face every day," Slack said. "If that requires a mask free environment, great."
The school board’s decision to remain mask optional contrasts to other nearby schools, like Baraboo and Portage, with both school board’s deciding to implement a masks required policy as students prepare to return to school Sept. 1 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant.
Around 20 community members were present in the audience at the meeting. Three of them spoke regarding the school districts masks policy during public comment. Wisconsin Dells resident Agnes Sieradzka asked the board to consider enforcing a mask mandate for children under age 12 because of the risk of children catching COVID-19 and not being allowed to get vaccinated.
Resident Melissa Belzer said she wanted the school board keep the mask optional policy. Resident Robert Waters spoke against a mask requirement.
The CDC recommends those who are not fully vaccinated and over two-years-old to wear a mask indoors in public places or outdoors in crowded spaces, according to its website. The government agency also recommends those with weakened immune systems or those who are fully vaccinated and want to protect themselves from the Delta variant to wear a mask in public.
While she spoke in favor of keeping masks optional, Board Member Kathy Anderson said her biggest concern is people not respecting others choices to wear a mask in public. Anderson shared how she took her own precautions against the virus by attending school board meetings remotely because of health reasons. She stressed for people to respect other choices when they decide to wear a mask in public.
“I can see this becoming an issue of harassment and I hope that we have things in place to deal with that because our society has become very vocal. Which people should voice their opinions, but sometimes they voice their opinions in in a way that are hurtful and I don’t want to see that in our school district,” Anderson said. “We have to ask people to be flexible. I am in favor of the mask optional but you have to remember we’ve got to be flexible and there might come a time when we have to go back to masks and I don’t want to see any child harassed for choosing to wear a mask at school.”
Board Member Jesse Weaver agreed with Anderson and added those who don’t wear a mask for medical or religious reasons could also be subject to harassment. He said it could present a lesson for parents and teachers to talk to students about the importance of respecting others. He thought the mask only policy presented an opportunity for staff and students to wear a mask with the understanding face coverings could be required.
“My hope is that the school teachers and everybody here and parents at home take this opportunity to explain to their children because a lot of districts aren’t going to be given this opportunity,” Weaver said. “So it really is up to our children to respect the system and understand and appreciate the chance we are giving them to do this.”
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.