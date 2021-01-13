Wisconsin Dells school board will vote to place operating referendum on spring election ballot

Wisconsin Dells School District is proposing an operating referendum to place on the spring 2021 election ballot.

The school board will vote to place the referendum question on the ballot at its Jan. 18 meeting. The meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Wisconsin Dells High School band room.

Deadline to place the question on the ballot is Jan. 25. District Administrator Terry Slack said the Jan. 18 date allows the board more time to act on the resolution in case winter weather affects the ability to hold a meeting. The exact wording of the question describing the referendum’s impact on taxpayers will be drafted by the school district’s legal team to present at the meeting.

The total amount of the referendum will be determined in the resolution presented Jan. 18, Slack said. The proposed operating referendum comes three years after taxpayers authorized the school district to borrow $33,685,000 to build the new high school on Brew Farm Road that opened in September.