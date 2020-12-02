Wisconsin Dells School discusses potential April 2021 operating referendum

The Wisconsin Dells School District is exploring the idea of a possible referendum in April 2021 to cover operating costs of its buildings.

The possibility of a referendum on the spring 2021 ballot was discussed at the school board’s Nov. 23 meeting. Following discussion, Board Member Jesse Weaver asked to table the item and continue conversations at the school board’s December meeting. No action was taken.

District Administrator Terry Slack said he’s estimated the potential operating referendum at $1.2 million, which could raise the mill rate to about $8.10 per $1,000 of assessed value. He said the district would like to stay “mill rate neutral,” or not exceed $8.28 per $1,000 of assessed value. The $8.28 rate would attribute to asking voters for about $1.6 million.

The school board approved a mill rate of $7.63 per $1,000 of assessed value in its 2021 budget. The mill rate was $8.28 the same year the 2018 referendum passed. Slack said equalized property values in the future could slightly affect how much money the school district could request from voters and the state’s upcoming biennium budget will also have to be considered when building the final number.