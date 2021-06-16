Wisconsin Dells School District 2021-22 preliminary budget predicts 1.5% increase in tax levy

Wisconsin Dells School District’s preliminary budget shows taxes could potentially increase in the 2021-22 fiscal year. However, state aid numbers still need to be determined before the budget is set in stone.

The total tax levy for 2021-22 is predicted at $19.3 million, $578,992 more than last year. The mill rate is estimated at $7.74 per $1,000 of assessed value, 11 cents up from the mill rate predicted in the adopted 2020-21 budget. This is due to a prediction the school district’s enrollment will decline into next year and state aid will remain unchanged.

The school board unanimously approved both the district’s revenue and expenditure budgets for the 2021-22 school year at its June 15 meeting. Board Member Kathy Anderson was absent. The preliminary budget will be presented before the electors at the Aug. 2 annual meeting, where taxpayers will vote on the budget. The final budget will be reviewed for adoption in the fall, when the third Friday counts for this year is calculated to determine how much state aid the school will receive.