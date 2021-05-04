Wisconsin Dells School District 4K program will move to full-day format starting with 2021-22 school year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Slack mentioned the four-day, full-day format has been growing around the state. According to The Cap Times, the state considers 4K students as .5 or .6 of a full-time student in grades K-12 for budget purposes. Gov. Tony Evers proposed increasing 4K to a 1.0 format in his first biennium budget two years ago but the item did not pass the Legislature. Evers again proposed the full-day format in the 2021-23 biennium budget but Republican legislators have not indicated support for it.

Slack said funding might not come through in the upcoming state budget cycle but believes a full-day model could be funded by the state in the future.

“The rationale for that is there is too much research that there is a lot of good by getting kids into school to develop socially and emotionally as well as begin their career academically,” Slack said.

Ennis said the full-day program at Spring Hill has been "incredibly successful" and is confident about the transition since a full-day program has already been in place for almost a decade.