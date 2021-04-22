Wisconsin Dells School District continues discussion on potential staffing, other reconfigurations April 26

The Dells School Board will continue discussions and possibly make decisions at its April 26 meeting regarding staffing and other potential district changes as it prepares for next school year.
The school board went into a closed session to discuss 2021-22 staffing levels and assignments, consideration of preliminary notice of non-renewal for professional staff and negotiation on a potential sale of district owned property, according to the agenda from the April 19 special school board meeting. After an hour and 30 minutes in closed session, the board reconvened into open session. No action was taken on the items. The only items approved at the meeting in open session were staff resignations.
State statue allows for governments to discuss certain items in closed session out of the public eye, such as consideration of employment and the sale of property. District Administrator Terry Slack said the special closed session meeting was to provide background knowledge for school board members to make potential future decisions. He didn’t go into detail but said more information will be presented at the school board’s April 26 meeting. An agenda has not been released as of April 21.
“We’ll start to address some of those issues next week, specific to the configuration of what elementary schools will look like in the future or what they may or may not look like in the future,” Slack said.
The discussions come after the school district’s $4.8 million operating referendum was rejected by taxpayers in the April 6 election. With the item failing, school officials will continue planning for the possibility of restructuring grade level configurations, the number of academic sections in the upcoming school year, detailing the use of federal funding and finalizing any revenue exemptions moving forward.
Slack said the April 26 meeting will have a combination of open and closed sessions for the board to discuss what the future holds for next school year.
“I think overall you will see next week when we present some numbers we are in a situation to move forward, but there is also some things that will need to take place in order to get to basically a balanced budget,” Slack said.
When asked if another referendum was on the table for a future election, Slack said input needs to be taken from the public before the possibility is taken into consideration. He said the best way to receive input is a community survey, which the school district conducted when considering building the new high school.
“It would probably be a wise move for us to go back to that type of survey system to garner feedback from residents and what they value the most and what we should prioritize and address based upon the outcome of those survey results,” Slack said.
Resignations
The school board approved three resignations. Those included Deb Michel, the school district’s business manager, who has accepted a business manager role at the School District of Reedsburg. Other staff resignations the school board approved included a speech and language pathologist and two middle school teachers.
Michel has been in her position with the district for 18 years. She will present her final preliminary budget with the school district June 14 and her last day is June 30. Slack said coordination has been established with Reedsburg to utilize Michel if needed in the midst of the transition in hiring a new person to fill her role.
Michel will replace Pat Ruddy at the School District of Reedsburg, who will retire at the end of this school year. The Dells’ business manager position was posted on the school district’s employment website on April 21.
Wisconsin Dells School Board collection
Terry presents data (copy)
Jim talks (copy)
Deb gives budget presentation (copy)
Casey gives presentation (copy)
Hugh and Terry
Jesse listens at meeting
Terry reads third Friday count numbers
Felipe gives presentation
School 1
Board Nov 12
School board 1
Athletes 1
Report 1
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.