Wisconsin Dells School District continues discussion on potential staffing, other reconfigurations April 26

The discussions come after the school district’s $4.8 million operating referendum was rejected by taxpayers in the April 6 election. With the item failing, school officials will continue planning for the possibility of restructuring grade level configurations, the number of academic sections in the upcoming school year, detailing the use of federal funding and finalizing any revenue exemptions moving forward.

Slack said the April 26 meeting will have a combination of open and closed sessions for the board to discuss what the future holds for next school year.

“I think overall you will see next week when we present some numbers we are in a situation to move forward, but there is also some things that will need to take place in order to get to basically a balanced budget,” Slack said.

When asked if another referendum was on the table for a future election, Slack said input needs to be taken from the public before the possibility is taken into consideration. He said the best way to receive input is a community survey, which the school district conducted when considering building the new high school.