Wisconsin Dells School District eligible to receive $950,000 in additional COVID-19 money

Wisconsin Dells School District might be eligible to receive additional COVID-19 relief money from the federal government.

District Administrator Terry Slack told the school board at it's Feb. 8 meeting the district was notified it's eligible to receive additional funds. Slack said after the meeting the district is eligible to receive about $950,000.

According to Slack, the money would go towards upgrading HVAC equipment to combat COVID-19. He said the additional funds might also be used for the purchase of student devices, such as Chromebooks and laptops. Slack said the district has taken on additional expenses in investing in the Chromebooks and laptops, which became more popular as students began remote learning at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the funds might be used to offset what’s spent out of Fund 10 to cover the cost of those devices.

“We want to be careful how we spend them,” Slack said. “We’ll continue to bring some items in front of the board in the next several meetings to come here.”

The school board will begin discussion on how to use the funds starting at its next meeting scheduled for Feb. 22. Slack said inventory of the devices taken at the winter break shows the condition of devices have been “pretty good” but also said some have been damaged.