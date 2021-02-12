Wisconsin Dells School District eligible to receive $950,000 in additional COVID-19 money

Wisconsin Dells School District might be eligible to receive additional COVID-19 relief money from the federal government.
According to Slack, the money would go towards upgrading HVAC equipment to combat COVID-19. He said the additional funds might also be used for the purchase of student devices, such as Chromebooks and laptops. Slack said the district has taken on additional expenses in investing in the Chromebooks and laptops, which became more popular as students began remote learning at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the funds might be used to offset what’s spent out of Fund 10 to cover the cost of those devices.
“We want to be careful how we spend them,” Slack said. “We’ll continue to bring some items in front of the board in the next several meetings to come here.”
The school board will begin discussion on how to use the funds starting at its next meeting scheduled for Feb. 22. Slack said inventory of the devices taken at the winter break shows the condition of devices have been “pretty good” but also said some have been damaged.
He said the district will do another inventory count to inspect any damage of Chromebooks and laptops during spring break.
Also in his report, Slack said the Department of Public Instruction informed the district the dual enrollment agri-science courses have received approval, giving the students the opportunity to take additional college credit courses in high school. The school board approved the high school course description guide for the 2021-22 school year with a unanimous vote. The board approved to offer additional dual courses in December, like child development and a farm to table class.
In addition, Slack said the survey on the school calendar has been sent to staff and parents for feedback. He expects a draft of the calendar for the 2021-22 school year will be presented to the board in March.
Other business
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.