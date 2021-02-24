Wisconsin Dells School District eligible to receive over $984,000 in relief, officials considering potential uses

Wisconsin Dells School District might be eligible to receive more federal COVID-19 relief funds than originally anticipated.

District Administrator Terry Slack shared with school board members at the Feb. 22 board meeting the district is eligible to receive up to $984,950 in Elementary and Secondary Emergency Education Relief II grant funds. The amount is over $30,000 more than he predicted Dells was eligible to receive at the Feb. 8 meeting.

The funds could come at the end of this week but is still pending approval from the federal government and is awaiting finalization. Slack said in an interview after the meeting the school district’s confidence in receiving the money is high, it’s just a matter of when the funds will be ready and available for use.

The board took no formal action. Discussions will continue in future meetings about how the district could use funds and make a final decision.

While Slack said the money could be used to update HVAC systems in any of the school district’s buildings, he wanted to focus on the 65-year-old middle school. He said the district will conduct testing of the current systems to identify and mitigate any air quality issues.