Wisconsin Dells School District eligible to receive over $984,000 in relief, officials considering potential uses

Wisconsin Dells School District might be eligible to receive more federal COVID-19 relief funds than originally anticipated.
District Administrator Terry Slack shared with school board members at the Feb. 22 board meeting the district is eligible to receive up to $984,950 in Elementary and Secondary Emergency Education Relief II grant funds. The amount is over $30,000 more than he predicted Dells was eligible to receive at the Feb. 8 meeting.
The funds could come at the end of this week but is still pending approval from the federal government and is awaiting finalization. Slack said in an interview after the meeting the school district’s confidence in receiving the money is high, it’s just a matter of when the funds will be ready and available for use.
The board took no formal action. Discussions will continue in future meetings about how the district could use funds and make a final decision.
While Slack said the money could be used to update HVAC systems in any of the school district’s buildings, he wanted to focus on the 65-year-old middle school. He said the district will conduct testing of the current systems to identify and mitigate any air quality issues.
The money can also be used to purchase additional student devices, such as Chromebooks, which became more popular last year as students began remote learning when the pandemic shut down schools. Slack said a small portion of the eligible funds might be used to purchase Chromebooks but those updates are more of a short-term investment compared to an HVAC system, which is long-term.
During the meeting, the board heard a presentation from SitelogIQ, a full-service facility management company, to start discussions on potential indoor air quality projects. The company’s Educational Consultant Blake Peuse and Senior Development Engineer Jeff Seewald explained the benefits of having improved indoor air quality systems and the latest technology to improve air quality, such as ultraviolet light and ionization, shown to reduce infection. Peuse said improved air quality reduces absenteeism in students and staff, increases performance and reduces infections.
2019-2020 audit
Wisconsin Dells School District audit shows it’s in good financial standing.
Johnson Block and Company’s Brett Hofmeister shared an overview of the school district’s audit for the year ending June 30, 2020. The school board unanimously approved the audit report.
The school district’s combined Fund 10 and 27 balance totaled $8,057,016 as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $686,000 for the year. The increase has been seen in other school district’s this year with the decision to cut back expenses due to COVID-19, Hofmeister said. The audit was conducted in two pieces due to the school district receiving CARES Act funding from the federal government due to the pandemic, he said.
The school district had about 90% or $4.8 million in its unassigned fund balance, or money not set aside for a specific purpose, to meet ongoing expenses. Hofmeister said the school district is at the recommended range of 20% to 25% of its unassigned fund balance, which equals about three to four months of budgeted expenses, to have cash on hand with taxes received in increments throughout the year.
The school district has $2.4 million in assigned fund balance. One million dollars in assigned balance will cover the budget shortfall in 2021, which the school district set aside to cover some of the deficit, Hofmeister said.
“That shows you kind of set money aside (and) planning, you’ve kind of got a good idea what your budget is going to look like,” Hofmeister said.
General obligation debt was $29.5 million, an increase of $5.3 million from the 2018-19 year. General obligation debt limit was $295 million with 90% debt capacity remaining, which Hofmeister said leaves room for the school district to borrow funds if needed. The audit found the district expended over $1.5 million of federal funds and there were no findings of non-compliance. Fund 49 has $6.2 million in fund balance at the end of the year. Support service expenses were up with the construction of the new high school at $42 million.
Other business
The school board unanimously approved renewing its partnership with Rural Virtual Academy, a charter school out of Medford, to provide virtual learning as an option to students who want to participate in remote learning.
The school board approved to purchase a new 72-passenger school bus for a low bid of $91,490.
