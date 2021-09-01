Wisconsin Dells School District hopes to address growing diversity with new position

The trends on both the student population and English Language Learners was presented at the May 24 school board meeting by the school district’s Director of Curriculum and Instruction Brian Grove in his reports. The information is also online in the board education materials in Agenda Manager by clicking on the meetings tab, searching for the May 24 meeting, clicking on education reports and the administrator reports links.

“I think one of the things we continually look at is how do we support all students how do we recognize just the needs of all students and ensuring all students needs are being met,” Sine said. She added other larger school districts have similar positions. Alvarez said similar positions helped him while in college at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Student needs foremost

Alvarez said the duties of his position will adjust as the student population changes and depending on the needs of the students. He will also help provide background and subject material, as well as lining up speakers, for classrooms studying lessons for students to learn more about a certain culture or background, he said.

