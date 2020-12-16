Wisconsin Dells School District i-Ready assessment shows drop in reading, math scores

“I think that’s a real testament to the work that our staff did in the spring, not only with the online learning but also with their (students) engagement level,” Ennis said, adding that teachers are meeting weekly to determine how to help struggling students.

Middle School Principal Casey Whitehurst also mentioned the school's numbers were at or above the nation’s data for i-Ready assessments in grades 6-8. Overall placement scores in fall 2020 show 35% tested proficient at grade level in reading, 24% tested below one grade level and 41% below two grade levels or more. Math scores showed 32% testing proficient, 35% below one grade level and 33% at two grade levels or below, according to data provided at the meeting.

Pre-ACT data

Pre-ACT data shows less students at Wisconsin Dells High School took the test this fall compared to fall 2019. This year, 78% of juniors took the assessment compared to 95% last year. For sophomores, 84% took the test this fall compared to 92% in fall 2019.

High School Principal Hugh Gaston said students were invited to come to the school to take the pre-ACT, but not everyone participated because of how many were taking part in virtual learning.