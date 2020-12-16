Wisconsin Dells School District i-Ready assessment shows drop in reading, math scores

While Wisconsin Dells School District’s i-Ready assessments in math and reading dropped from last year, school officials said it wasn’t as bad as predicted with the switch to virtual learning due to COVID-19.
Director of Curriculum and Instruction Brian Grove said at the Dec. 14 school board meeting there were some changes in the numbers from fall 2019 to fall 2020 in i-Ready data, but it wasn’t as drastic as he predicted with the switch to virtual learning. Dells schools were shut down for 56 days from March through May to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. District Administrator Terry Slack attributed that to staff becoming accustomed to virtual teaching, along with good feedback from principals on how to keep students engaged and provide help to students if needed, especially at the elementary school level.
Each principal presented data from i-Ready assessments, while High School Principal Hugh Gaston presented pre-ACT data at the meeting as well as how the data is being utilized to improve instruction. Grove said another update with i-Ready data will be given in February with more numbers to compare with fall 2020 after assessments are completed in January.
Grove said the data is based more on local assessments to see where the district is at and make plans for instruction. A lot of the changes in assessments this year is due to the state cancelling standardized testing due to the coronavirus, he said.
Overall placement data from the i-Ready assessment shows Lake Delton Elementary School's proficiency in math dropped from 32% in 2019 to 18% in 2020, while 63% tested one-grade level below in the same subject this year compared to 56% in the fall 2019. Fall 2020 data shows 20% tested below two grade levels, 8% higher than fall 2019 numbers. Lake Delton Elementary School's reading data numbers showed 28% of students were proficient in fall 2020, compared to 36% in fall 2019; 56% assessed one grade level below in fall 2020 compared to 50% in 2019.
At Neenah Creek, overall placement for reading shows 23% had proficient scores in 2020 compared to 42% in fall 2019, while math had 23% at the proficient level in 2020 compared to 29% in 2019. Those testing two grades below in math was 21% in fall 2020 compared to 15% in fall 2019. In reading, the elementary school had 51% assessed at one grade level below in fall 2020 compared to 35% in fall 2019.
Lake Delton and Neenah Creek Elementary School Principal Felipe Armijo said the drop in math numbers can be tied to staff trying to figure out how to teach math virtually. Students also had to get acclimated with different online programs rather than learning lessons in-person.
At Spring Hill Elementary, data from fall 2020 showed reading scores at 27% proficient, 49% one grade below and 24% testing below two or more years, while math showed 20% proficient, 56% testing below one grade level and 24% testing below two or more grade levels. While there was a drop, Principal Julie Ennis said the numbers for each grade level, with the exception of fifth grade, exceeded the year-to-date national average with students who took the i-Ready test.
“I think that’s a real testament to the work that our staff did in the spring, not only with the online learning but also with their (students) engagement level,” Ennis said, adding that teachers are meeting weekly to determine how to help struggling students.
Middle School Principal Casey Whitehurst also mentioned the school's numbers were at or above the nation’s data for i-Ready assessments in grades 6-8. Overall placement scores in fall 2020 show 35% tested proficient at grade level in reading, 24% tested below one grade level and 41% below two grade levels or more. Math scores showed 32% testing proficient, 35% below one grade level and 33% at two grade levels or below, according to data provided at the meeting.
Pre-ACT data
Pre-ACT data shows less students at Wisconsin Dells High School took the test this fall compared to fall 2019. This year, 78% of juniors took the assessment compared to 95% last year. For sophomores, 84% took the test this fall compared to 92% in fall 2019.
High School Principal Hugh Gaston said students were invited to come to the school to take the pre-ACT, but not everyone participated because of how many were taking part in virtual learning.
Pre-ACT data showed scores stayed around the same or were slightly higher from fall 2019 to fall 2020. For an average comparison of 2019 and 2020 numbers, Gaston took the same score of last year's participants who didn’t take the test this year with the score of those who took it this year. For juniors, average scores were 16.07 for English, 18.02 for math, 19.3 in reading, 18.4 for science and 18.09 in comprehension. Sophomores had an average score of 14.1 for English, 16.8 in math, 17.8 for reading, and 17.5 in science.
Gaston said data for the juniors pre-ACT increased this year, despite going virtual. He said reading scores saw some growth this year while math scores saw a decrease.
“We’ll see what happens when those students come in and take the ACT,” Gaston said. “We’re going to have to be more persistent when it comes to ACT in regards to getting those students into school because that’s the mandated state assessment.”
High school juniors are scheduled to take the ACT in March 2021.
Other business
The school board approved new dual enrollment courses for 2021-22 for the high school. Courses include animal science, child development and a farm to table class. Courses for speech and American Government could potentially transfer into the UW System as required classes.
The board approved to table a decision on a driver’s education format and setting a fee for 2021 and the purchase of a small sport utility vehicle to use for the program. The items will be reviewed at the next board meeting, scheduled for Dec. 21.
