Wisconsin Dells School District joins national vaping lawsuit

The Wisconsin Dells School District has joined a national class action lawsuit targeting vaping devices towards youth in the community.

The school district’s decision to join the lawsuit was approved by Wisconsin Dells Board of Education with a 6-1 vote at its May 24 meeting. Board Member Erik Backhaus voted in opposition. Around 400 school districts from around the nation, 25 from Wisconsin, have joined the lawsuit as of May 20, according to board documents. It will cost nothing for the school district to join the lawsuit and it will not have to pay court costs.

District Administrator Terry Slack said joining the lawsuit would require little work on the school district’s end. All it would need to do is complete a survey regarding vaping use among students.

The lawsuit was filed in California against two major vaping manufacturers and other vaping device makers. The lawsuit alleges companies target youth through marketing practices, especially high school students, to take up vaping. It states vaping leads to nicotine addiction and diagnosis of e-cigarette, or vaping associated lung injury, according to San Francisco-based Frantz Law Group, who is representing the school districts in the case. One of the accused manufacturers is Juul Labs.