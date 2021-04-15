Wisconsin Dells School District looks ahead after referendum rejection

If additional funding was approved, the district would have used the money to keep elementary and middle school classes at current sizes and retain teachers, staff and maintain student services.

Slack said feedback will be important as the school district looks ahead to next school year, adding it could take about a year to come up with a detailed plan for what’s next.

“It helps us kind of reprioritize things as we move ahead into the 2021-22 school year,” Slack said.

Graduation requirement changes

Slack presented a plan for students to take additional classes to enhance their learning opportunities and prepare for a future career. The items were discussed at the board meeting. No action was taken and will be presented for consideration at a future meeting.

If the items are approved by the board, students in the class of 2022 could have the amount of credits needed to graduate reduced to 26 rather than 28. The requirement of .5 math and science credit would be eliminated, along with a requirement for one fine arts credit. If the board approves the measure, Dells would be in line with new state statute requirements, said Slack. Changes are not proposed for the graduation policy.