Wisconsin Dells School District preliminary data shows enrollment increase

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Slack said official enrollment numbers from the third Friday count will be presented at the school board’s next meeting, scheduled for Sept. 27 at the high school on Brew Farm Road. As of Sept. 9, the school district has 151 new students since Aug. 2. Slack said in his report it is the largest and latest group of new registrations in the past 10 years.

According to Slack, the increase in enrollment should account for some late staffing needs the school district is experiencing. Slack said a fourth grade teacher position at Lake Delton Elementary School is still unfilled and is also hiring a part-time position with the increase in 4K students. He said the school district could also hire more support staff positions, like teaching assistants and bus drivers.

He said the school district’s struggle to fill positions is similar to the challenge local employers faced this summer.