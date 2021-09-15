Wisconsin Dells School District preliminary data shows enrollment increase

A preliminary headcount shows student enrollment has grown Wisconsin Dells School District though the numbers could change later this week.
The total amount of students at Wisconsin Dells School District increased by 172 from 1,706 last year to 1,878 Sept. 1. The amount will be adjusted when the district conducts the third Friday count Sept. 17. A study conducted by University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Applied Population Laboratory presented at the board's June meeting projected the school district's enrollment would decrease over the next five to ten years.
Student population sets how much state aid the school district will receive for the year.
The updated enrollment numbers were shared in District Administrator Terry Slack's report at the school board's Sept. 13 meeting.
Slack said official enrollment numbers from the third Friday count will be presented at the school board’s next meeting, scheduled for Sept. 27 at the high school on Brew Farm Road. As of Sept. 9, the school district has 151 new students since Aug. 2. Slack said in his report it is the largest and latest group of new registrations in the past 10 years.
According to Slack, the increase in enrollment should account for some late staffing needs the school district is experiencing. Slack said a fourth grade teacher position at Lake Delton Elementary School is still unfilled and is also hiring a part-time position with the increase in 4K students. He said the school district could also hire more support staff positions, like teaching assistants and bus drivers.
He said the school district’s struggle to fill positions is similar to the challenge local employers faced this summer.
Slack said in his report that a long-term and ongoing concern is the difference in students at Spring Hill Elementary School and Lake Delton Elementary School. Lake Delton is unable to offer the full amount of special education services and adds additional constraints to Spring Hill Elementary School. The topic of programming will require further ironing out, some of which will be done when the long-term survey is built to gather feedback from school district residents. The school board will formulate a plan based on the survey results in summer 2022. This also includes a potential referendum in fall 2022.
