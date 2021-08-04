Wisconsin Dells School District projects mill rate increase, decrease in state aid for 2021-22 school year

School officials are projecting an increase in the tax levy and decrease in state aid for the 2021-22 school year.

The school district’s estimated mill rate is projected to increase 21 cents to $7.83 per $1,000 of assessed value. The tax levy is estimated at $19.7 million. Electors approved the estimated budget and tax levy at the school district’s annual meeting and budget hearing Aug. 2 at the band room of the high school.

Wisconsin Dells School District mill rate per $1,000 of assessed value 2021-22 - $7.83 projected 2020-21 - $7.62 2019-20 - $8.17 2018-2019 – $8.28 2017-18 - $7.50

Projected impact on property values $21.26 - $100,000 $42.51 - $200,000 $63.77 - $300,000

School officials said the numbers are only an estimate. The final budget and tax levy will be adopted this fall, after the third Friday count has been conducted and the state has released school aid figures.