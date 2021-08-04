 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Dells School District projects mill rate increase, decrease in state aid for 2021-22 school year
Wisconsin Dells School District projects mill rate increase, decrease in state aid for 2021-22 school year

School officials are projecting an increase in the tax levy and decrease in state aid for the 2021-22 school year.

The school district’s estimated mill rate is projected to increase 21 cents to $7.83 per $1,000 of assessed value. The tax levy is estimated at $19.7 million. Electors approved the estimated budget and tax levy at the school district’s annual meeting and budget hearing Aug. 2 at the band room of the high school.

School officials said the numbers are only an estimate. The final budget and tax levy will be adopted this fall, after the third Friday count has been conducted and the state has released school aid figures.

The numbers are higher than the estimated mill rate of $7.74 and tax levy of $19.3 million presented at the preliminary budget hearing in June, where school board members approved the budget for next school year. The school district is predicting it will receive over $1 million in state aid, more than $185,000 less than last year. The school district received over $1.2 million in state aid last year. A 35 FTE decrease in student population is predicted for next year at the school district, for a total estimated population of 1,700 students.

Wisconsin Dells School District 2021-22 preliminary budget predicts 1.5% increase in tax levy

District Administrator Terry Slack said equalized property value is estimated to increase 2.5%. He said new figures could come in higher in the fall, which could slightly impact the final mill rate.

The revenue limit is expected to increase $468,000 to $18.4 million. Federal sources are projected to increase by 204% from around $500,000 to $1.6 million due to ESSER funds the school district is set to receive in COVID-19 relief money passed by the federal government.

Dells School District anticipates $300,000 surplus in 2020-21

The general fund revenue budget is predicted to increase 6.73% overall, or $1.4 million, in revenue for over $23.6 million in revenue. General fund expenditures are could increase 8.65%, or $1.8 million, for a $23.7 million in total expenses, leaving a slight deficit of $100,000.

Slack said debt service will decrease slightly by over $2 million next school year, the second consecutive year the school district has decreased debt service. The school district is scheduled to make its final debt payment of $225,000 for constructing a new classroom addition at Spring Hill Elementary School completed about 12 years ago, Slack said. The amount also includes over $1.8 million the school district is scheduled to pay off for debt incurred to build the new high school.

School board salaries

In addition to the annual budget, electors also approved to set an annual salary for school board members rather than an hourly rate set in previous years.

The school board president will receive a $2,250 annual salary. The vice president, treasurer and clerk will receive $2,000 a year and all other board members will receive $1,750 per year.

School board members had previously been paid $60 for the first two hours of each regular monthly meeting plus $20 for each additional half-hour, according to the meeting minutes from the last annual meeting held Aug. 3, 2020. The hourly rate previously paid $30 for the first hour of each special meeting, plus $20 for each additional half-hour, $30 for the first hour of each committee meeting, plus $20 for each additional half-hour. The clerk received $15 for taking special meeting minutes.

Regular board meeting

Following the annual meeting, the school board held a special board meeting. The school board unanimously approved to hire Steven Olson as a high school social studies teacher and accept a request for an international exchange student from the Czech Republic to attend the school district for the upcoming school year. The board also approved a change account signatories with the Bank of Wisconsin Dells to the school district’s new business manager Steve Rhoads. School board members also unanimously approved co-curricular contracts.

The school board will meet August 23 for its next regular meeting. A meeting will not be held Aug. 9.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

