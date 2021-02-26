Wisconsin Dells School District renews partnership with Rural Virtual Academy, reduces classrooms in certain grades for 2021-22

Wisconsin Dells School District will continue offering virtual learning, even after the COVID-19 pandemic is in the past.
At its Feb. 22 meeting, the school board unanimously approved to renew its partnership with Rural Virtual Academy, an online charter school based out of Medford made up of 40 school districts in the state. Listed districts include schools in Ashland, Bloomer, Westby and Tomah, according to Rural Virtual Academy’s website.
The school board choose to upgrade to the academy’s vested membership model, allowing the opportunity for students to continue remote learning and provide the chance for participation in Dells related extra-curricular activities and other school related functions while receiving virtual learning from the academy’s staff. The membership also counts towards the school district's open enrollment numbers, said Brian Grove, director of curriculum and instruction.
While more students at the district began returning to in-person instruction, after giving virtual learning a shot at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, District Administrator Terry Slack said the virtual offering provides the opportunity for the district to provide another option for students and allow balance for extra-curricular activities and school work. The cost of full-time virtual instruction per pupil is around $3,000, less than the current amount $6,625 per pupil and the open enrollment amount of $8,125 per pupil, according to Slack’s report.
Slack said the district partnered with Rural Virtual Academy last February, one month before schools were ordered to shut down statewide to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Last year, four students living within the district boundaries participated in learning through the academy. This year, 321 students participated in the virtual offering, according to Slack.
Slack said the virtual instruction presents an opportunity to reduce the district’s open enrollment deficit, currently at 34 students. In 2018-19, the district had an open enrollment deficit of 95 students.
The board also unanimously approved to reduce academic section sizes, or classrooms, offered at the Pre-K-8th grade level for the 2021-22 school year. The recommended change is due to the district taking a more conservative approach leading to the April 6 election ballot, which features an operating referendum, along with current enrollment numbers, Slack said.
For grades 4K, .05 section was reduced while grades Kindergarten, 1st, 4th, 5th and 7th grade will have one section forecasted for elimination next school year. The change offers five sections for grades 4, 5 and 7, six for grades Kindergarten and 1st grade and five sections for grades 4K, a reduction of one class.
The average classroom size for grades 4K-1st is 17 students, while grades 2-3 is 16 students and grades 4 through 8 is between 20 to 24 students. Maximum class sizes are 22 students for 4K, 18 for grades K through 3rd, 24 for 4th grade, 25 for 5th grade and 26 for grades 6-8.
The amount of classes offered per grade level could change depending on enrollment numbers for next school year. For example, four students will need to enroll in grade 1 to offer 7 sessions instead of six, Slack said.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.