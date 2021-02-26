Wisconsin Dells School District renews partnership with Rural Virtual Academy, reduces classrooms in certain grades for 2021-22

Slack said the district partnered with Rural Virtual Academy last February, one month before schools were ordered to shut down statewide to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Last year, four students living within the district boundaries participated in learning through the academy. This year, 321 students participated in the virtual offering, according to Slack.

Slack said the virtual instruction presents an opportunity to reduce the district’s open enrollment deficit, currently at 34 students. In 2018-19, the district had an open enrollment deficit of 95 students.

The board also unanimously approved to reduce academic section sizes, or classrooms, offered at the Pre-K-8th grade level for the 2021-22 school year. The recommended change is due to the district taking a more conservative approach leading to the April 6 election ballot, which features an operating referendum, along with current enrollment numbers, Slack said.

For grades 4K, .05 section was reduced while grades Kindergarten, 1st, 4th, 5th and 7th grade will have one section forecasted for elimination next school year. The change offers five sections for grades 4, 5 and 7, six for grades Kindergarten and 1st grade and five sections for grades 4K, a reduction of one class.