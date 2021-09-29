Wisconsin Dells School District reports 97 more students in 2021-22 third Friday count

An official headcount shows Wisconsin Dells School District grew in enrollment for the 2021-22 school year.
This year’s third Friday count, conducted Sept. 17, show the student population at Wisconsin Dells School District at 1,815 students. The amount is more than the 1,718 students reported during last year’s third Friday count for the 2020-21 school year but also higher than the 1,700 students predicted for budgeting purposes at the annual meeting in August and student population estimations from last spring. The amount recorded for this year’s count was less than the 1,878 students from the preliminary headcount reported at the board’s Sept. 13 meeting.
The school district’s enrollment numbers from the third Friday count were reported at the school board’s Sept. 27 meeting held in the library at the high school on Brew Farm Road. The amount of 4K students was reported at 466, grades 3-5 at 343, 6-8 at 415 and grades 9-12 at 591. 4K counts at a .6 FTE.
Lake Delton Elementary School’s student population grew by 40 students, Spring Hill Elementary School by 61 students, Wisconsin Dells Middle School 28 students and Wisconsin Dells High School 40 students.
Last year’s school enrollment numbers dropped due to the school district offering in-person and virtual learning options due to COVID-19 precautions, according to Terry Slack, district administrator. The school district has registered over 160 new students since Aug. 2.
Student population at the third Friday count sets how much state aid the school district will receive for the year. Slack told board members Sept. 27 the headcount was not yet final, but he hoped the numbers would be finalized in the next 48 to 72 hours following the meeting.
He said the school district’s growing enrollment numbers were unique, especially since many nearby schools have seen a decrease in students. Slack attributed the increase in student enrollment at the district from nearby communities to the “ample amount of jobs” in the Dells area.
In other business, the school board unanimously approved a bus bid for a 30 passenger three wheelchair special education bus from Mid-State Truck Service, Inc. for a 2022 IC CE300 Special Ed School Bus for $98,300. The new bus will replace an older one used for daily special needs routes, according to public documents from the school district. The school district currently has three special needs buses and the one being replaced will be kept as a backup in case one breaks down. Wisconsin Dells principals at each building also shared school goals for each of the buildings the 2021-22 school year.
GALLERY: Lake Delton Elementary School students arrive for first day of 2021-22 school year
STUDENTS HEAD BACK TO SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL SELFIE
Felipe greets students
WAVING GOODBYE TO HEAD TO SCHOOL
090221-dell-gallery-school008.jpg
Felipe greets student walking into school
Julia and Alejandro
LAKE DELTON FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL PICTURE
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.