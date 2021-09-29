Wisconsin Dells School District reports 97 more students in 2021-22 third Friday count

Lake Delton Elementary School’s student population grew by 40 students, Spring Hill Elementary School by 61 students, Wisconsin Dells Middle School 28 students and Wisconsin Dells High School 40 students.

Last year’s school enrollment numbers dropped due to the school district offering in-person and virtual learning options due to COVID-19 precautions, according to Terry Slack, district administrator. The school district has registered over 160 new students since Aug. 2.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Student population at the third Friday count sets how much state aid the school district will receive for the year. Slack told board members Sept. 27 the headcount was not yet final, but he hoped the numbers would be finalized in the next 48 to 72 hours following the meeting.

He said the school district’s growing enrollment numbers were unique, especially since many nearby schools have seen a decrease in students. Slack attributed the increase in student enrollment at the district from nearby communities to the “ample amount of jobs” in the Dells area.