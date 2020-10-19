Wisconsin Dells School District reports five additional COVID-19 cases, certain grade levels shift to virtual learning

Certain grade levels at Wisconsin Dells School District will shift to virtual learning after five more individuals reported positive tests for COVID-19.
In an Oct. 16 letter from District Administrator Terry Slack addressed to parents and posted in the announcements section of the school district’s website, all eighth grade students and one specific seventh grade cohort at Wisconsin Dells Middle School will move to remote learning over the next two weeks starting Oct. 19.
A section of fourth grade at Spring Hill Elementary School will also move to remote learning starting Oct. 19. The move from in-person to virtual learning comes after two individuals at the middle school and one person at Spring Hill Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.
The school district also reported an individual at Wisconsin Dells High School and Lake Delton Elementary also reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. The reported cases at Lake Delton Elementary School and Wisconsin Dells High School are being contact traced, according to the letter.
The school district said many of the close contacts required to quarantine are teachers and/or teaching assistants and is one of the key variables in moving to virtual leaning over a two-week period, according to the letter.
The last day of attendance for the diagnosed individuals at the middle school were Oct. 9 and Oct. 14, while the last day of the individual at the high school was Oct. 9, Spring Hill Elementary School Oct. 15 and Lake Delton Elementary Oct. 12.
Wisconsin Dells High School shifts to virtual learning after over 40 close contacts identified from COVID-19 exposure
Students at the high school have been in virtual leaning since Oct. 13 after more than 40 close contacts were traced from an exposure to the virus. The high school is scheduled to return to in- person learning Oct. 22. Two individuals at the high school also tested positive for the virus Oct.13, while the middle school reported its first case the same day.
