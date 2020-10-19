Wisconsin Dells School District reports five additional COVID-19 cases, certain grade levels shift to virtual learning

Certain grade levels at Wisconsin Dells School District will shift to virtual learning after five more individuals reported positive tests for COVID-19.

In an Oct. 16 letter from District Administrator Terry Slack addressed to parents and posted in the announcements section of the school district’s website, all eighth grade students and one specific seventh grade cohort at Wisconsin Dells Middle School will move to remote learning over the next two weeks starting Oct. 19.

A section of fourth grade at Spring Hill Elementary School will also move to remote learning starting Oct. 19. The move from in-person to virtual learning comes after two individuals at the middle school and one person at Spring Hill Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district also reported an individual at Wisconsin Dells High School and Lake Delton Elementary also reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. The reported cases at Lake Delton Elementary School and Wisconsin Dells High School are being contact traced, according to the letter.

