Wisconsin Dells School District selects research firm to conduct long-term planning survey

Slack said parts of the survey might lead to a potential referendum in 2022 but is also an opportunity to gather feedback from district residents about what is done well, improvements needing consideration, future ways to communicate with the public and other potential enhancements.

Slack said school officials still would have considered formatting a long-term survey to gather feedback from residents even without a possible referendum.

Handbook updates

The school districts handbooks will have some changes for the upcoming year.

The school board unanimously approved updates to its elementary, middle and high school handbooks for the 2021-22 school year. It changes to meal service, informing the public U.S. Department of Agriculture is continuing to offer free meals to all students K-12 through the 2021-22 school year.

Students will now be allowed to carry their backpacks during school hours. The high school handbook says if a student sent to the office, they will have their phone taken away even if they weren’t in trouble for cell phone violation.