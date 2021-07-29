Wisconsin Dells School District selects research firm to conduct long-term planning survey

Wisconsin Dells School District officials will survey the public this fall to help determine long term plans that could include a referendum in fall 2022.
At its July 26 meeting, school board members unanimously approved to accept a proposal from School Perceptions to develop a long-term planning survey to disperse to residents later this year. Board Member Jim McClyman was absent.
According to the company’s proposal, cost to complete the survey is $10,300, which includes strategy development, survey design, survey administration and results reporting. Postage is not included in the cost.
The school board had an option of paying for pre-paid envelopes at five cents each as an optional service the company provided.
Slack said the survey will be built around the school district’s four strategic objectives: student growth and achievement, professional development, community engagement and feedback and facilities, finances and operations. A timeline in the proposal says the school board could review a draft of the survey for finalization in August. Residents could receive the survey in their mailbox around mid-September. The deadline for survey response would be early October 2021 and estimates results could be presented at a November board meeting.
The school board will formulate a plan based on the survey results if needed in winter/spring 2022. This also includes a potential referendum in fall 2022.
It isn’t the first time the school district has used School Perceptions to conduct a long-term planning survey. The school district used the Slinger based research firm back in 2015, when school officials discussed building a new high school. In 2018, taxpayers approved a $33 million to build the school. The new high school, located on Brew Farm Road, completed construction and opened last September for the 2020-21 school year.
Earlier this year, the school district proposed a $4.8 million recurring operating referendum over five years to cover operating expenses. The referendum failed by a 10% margin in the April election. The school district did not have time to conduct a survey for the recent operating referendum, Slack said.
Slack said parts of the survey might lead to a potential referendum in 2022 but is also an opportunity to gather feedback from district residents about what is done well, improvements needing consideration, future ways to communicate with the public and other potential enhancements.
Slack said school officials still would have considered formatting a long-term survey to gather feedback from residents even without a possible referendum.
Handbook updates
The school districts handbooks will have some changes for the upcoming year.
The school board unanimously approved updates to its elementary, middle and high school handbooks for the 2021-22 school year. It changes to meal service, informing the public U.S. Department of Agriculture is continuing to offer free meals to all students K-12 through the 2021-22 school year.
Students will now be allowed to carry their backpacks during school hours. The high school handbook says if a student sent to the office, they will have their phone taken away even if they weren’t in trouble for cell phone violation.
Other business
Following a closed session meeting, the school board unanimously approved to hire McKenna Falbo as a kindergarten teacher at Spring Hill Elementary School, Samantha Ehrler as a first grade teacher at Spring Hill Elementary School and Kira Schwaegerl as a 7th grade math teacher at Wisconsin Dells Middle School.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.