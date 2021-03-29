Wisconsin Dells School District set for $4.8 million operating referendum

Wisconsin Dells School District is seeking approval from eligible voters for up to $4.8 million over the course of five years to cover operating expenses.
The recurring referendum will be on the April 6 ballot. The reason for the referendum is to make up a predicted budget shortfall and cover expenses at all the school district’s buildings, not solely for the expenses of the construction of the new high school on Brew Farm Road, according to Terry Slack, district administrator and a flyer provided by the school district.
If successful, the additional funds will allow the school districts elementary and middle school classes at current sizes and retain teachers and staff. Student services, such as counseling, would be maintained.
The tax impact would increase the projected mill rate from $7.62 per $1,000 of assessed value to $7.95 or $65 for a $200,000 home, according to numbers provided by the school district. The median home price in Wisconsin Dells is $220,000. If passed, the tax impact wouldn’t take effect until late November or early December this year. School officials are predicting the economy will recover from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by then.
The recurring referendum would gradually increase the school district’s revenue limit by an additional $619,108 for the 2021-22 school year, $970,832 in 2022-23, $1,031,603 million in 2023-24, $950,323 in 2024-25 and $1,318,534 in 2025-26, according to the referendum ballot question.
“The goal is not to ask for any more money after year five,” Slack said to around 20 people present at a listening session held March 25 at the high school’s library. “Our aim is that during these next five years as we come out of a post worldwide pandemic this community continues to grow and that our enrollment starts to creep back up and we stabilize.”
“Our goal is to get to build up this base as a part of the recurring referendum to get to a point that in year six we are not coming back to you and say ‘we need $1 million a year or we need another $1.5 million per year,’” Slack explained to the public following a separate question from a resident.
The proposed referendum comes three years after taxpayers authorized the school district for up to $33 million in a 2018 referendum that built Wisconsin Dells new high school. The mill rates in 2019 was $8.19 and $8.18 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2020. The last time the school district had an operating referendum was in 2007, which asked taxpayers for $750,000 over three years, said Deb Michel, the school district’s business manager.
Slack said future enrollment numbers could change the school district’s equalized property value, which affects how much state aid is given to school districts. He mentioned growth is happening in the school district, including the construction of 210 apartments, which could affect enrollment and help offset the costs of how much taxpayers would be affected by the referendum.
While enrollment decreased in last year’s third Friday count by 61 students, Slack said recent student numbers at Wisconsin Dells School District has increased with more students returning to traditional classes at the start of the semester over virtual learning. Wisconsin Dells School District has held in-person learning five days a week since the school year started in September.
The school district originally wanted to place the referendum question on the November ballot for the 2020 general election. School officials decided to wait and give the tourism and local agriculture industries time to recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Slack said some tough decisions would have to be made if the operating referendum is unsuccessful and taxpayers do not authorize the school district to raise the levy. He said counseling positions would be eliminated, which would offload those duties to assistant principals, principals and teachers. The elimination of the half-day 4K format would also be considered, which would save the school district $75,000. Middle school class sizes would be consolidated and high school electives would be eliminated. Elimination of other electives, such as music and fine arts, would also be considered.
“We have not gotten into a lot of detail about that,” Slack said. “That’s not to say we are overconfident this is going to pass but we have at least detailed this out.” He added the school district could receive up to $984,000 in federal funds from coronavirus aid passed in December which could offset some of those decisions, but the school district wants to focus on using that money for updates to HVAC and maintenance updates in its buildings.
More information on the operating referendum can be found on the school district’s official website www.sdwd.k12.wi.us.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.