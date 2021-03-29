Wisconsin Dells School District set for $4.8 million operating referendum

The recurring referendum would gradually increase the school district’s revenue limit by an additional $619,108 for the 2021-22 school year, $970,832 in 2022-23, $1,031,603 million in 2023-24, $950,323 in 2024-25 and $1,318,534 in 2025-26, according to the referendum ballot question.

“The goal is not to ask for any more money after year five,” Slack said to around 20 people present at a listening session held March 25 at the high school’s library. “Our aim is that during these next five years as we come out of a post worldwide pandemic this community continues to grow and that our enrollment starts to creep back up and we stabilize.”

“Our goal is to get to build up this base as a part of the recurring referendum to get to a point that in year six we are not coming back to you and say ‘we need $1 million a year or we need another $1.5 million per year,’” Slack explained to the public following a separate question from a resident.