Wisconsin Dells School District test data shows student improvement in reading, math scores

Slack echoed the report of Spring Hill Elementary School Principal Julie Ennis and comments from Middle School Principal Casey Whitehurst about impacts of academic growth with virtual learners compared to in-person students in the midst of the pandemic. Some students had to quarantine at various points of the school year. Some students have opted for five-day per week remote learning with the pandemic still active.

While educators are helping students participating in virtual learning, Ennis mentioned more students are asking about returning to school for in-person instruction.

“We’re realizing that’s what really seems to work best for our kids,” Ennis said.

Pre-ACT 8/9 data presented by High School Principal Hugh Gaston showed 65% of students, or 98 of 149, took the pre-ACT for ninth graders with many in quarantine or were virtual learning and did not come in to take the test. Nineteen of 46 students in the bottom quartile did not test, Gaston said. He said testing was delayed due to some students having to quarantine.