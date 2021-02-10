Wisconsin Dells School District test data shows student improvement in reading, math scores

Latest data from i-Ready assessments completed in January shows Wisconsin Dells School District students improved in reading and math from the fall to winter of the 2020-21 school year.
Data presented at the school board’s Feb. 8 meeting shows reading scores of all students in grades K-8 shows 511 students, 50% of the 1,021 total student body, tested in the tier 1 category in the winter compared to 306, 30%, in the fall. District level tier 1 scores showed Wisconsin Dells School District exceeded numbers at the national average at 43%.
Tier 2 levels also showed a drop from 429 students in the fall, or 42%, compared to 296, 29%. Those who placed at risk for Tier 3 also dropped 7% from 28% in the fall, 286 students, compared to 21% in the winter, 214 students.
District wide i-Ready math scores for grades K-8 also showed an improvement in the winter assessment compared to the fall. Data shows 47% of students, 478, tested in the tier 1 category, nearly double what was seen in the fall when only 25% of students tested in the same category, and 15% higher than the national level. Students who tested in tier 2 dropped from 50% in the fall, 508 students, to 39%, 396 students, in the winter. Those at risk for tier 3 category decreased from 26%, 264 students, in the fall to 14%, or 142 students, in the winter. The numbers for math scores are out of 1,016 students who were tested.
A Tier 1 category is students placing at grade level. A tier 2 category is testing one grade level below and tier 3 is testing at two or more grade levels below current grade level.
I-Ready diagnostics are given three times a year, said Brian Grove, the school district’s director of curriculum and instruction. The assessments are local data the district chooses to present as an option to measure student growth versus required state exams, like Forward, ACT and the ACT Aspire. Students take those state required exams in the spring while the data is usually presented in the fall.
Grove broke the data down grade-by-grade, with each level showing an improvement of students who placed in each category from the fall to winter of the 2020-21 school year. Each principal also talked about curriculum the district is currently administering to help children learn and how it contributes to the data results.
In a Feb. 9 follow-up email, Grove attributed the change in data from last fall to winter assessments as a result of student growth in literacy and math.
The shift in trends with the i-Ready results comes as more students in the district are returning to in-person learning as the second semester begins and the school year reaches the mid-way point. District Administrator Terry Slack said in his report more students are opting to return to in-person learning with Lake Delton Elementary School adding five students and Wisconsin Dells Middle School gaining 10 compared to the fall. Wisconsin Dells High School added 19 students and has 500 of its 550 students enrolled in traditional, in-person instruction.
Slack echoed the report of Spring Hill Elementary School Principal Julie Ennis and comments from Middle School Principal Casey Whitehurst about impacts of academic growth with virtual learners compared to in-person students in the midst of the pandemic. Some students had to quarantine at various points of the school year. Some students have opted for five-day per week remote learning with the pandemic still active.
While educators are helping students participating in virtual learning, Ennis mentioned more students are asking about returning to school for in-person instruction.
“We’re realizing that’s what really seems to work best for our kids,” Ennis said.
Pre-ACT 8/9 data presented by High School Principal Hugh Gaston showed 65% of students, or 98 of 149, took the pre-ACT for ninth graders with many in quarantine or were virtual learning and did not come in to take the test. Nineteen of 46 students in the bottom quartile did not test, Gaston said. He said testing was delayed due to some students having to quarantine.
Comprehensive scores for those who took the test were 18.09 out of 30. English scores saw 21 students, 21.4%, tested in the “significantly above” category at scores between 18-30 with the benchmark of 13, while 35 students, 35.7%, tested “at or above” with scores between 13-17, 25 students, 25.5%, tested “slightly below” with scores between 10 to 12 and 17 students, 17.3%, tested “significantly below” with scores between 0-9. Math scores showed 22 students, 22.4%, tested “significantly above” the 18 benchmark score with a score between 23 to 30. The scores were the same for those in the “at or above” category with scores of 18-22 while 33 students, 33.6%, tested “slightly below” with scores of 15-17 and 21 students, 21.4%, tested “significantly below” with scores between 0-14.
Reading and social studies scores showed 42 students, 42.8%, tested “significantly above” with scores between 23-30 while 22 students, 22.4%, tested “at or above” with scores between 18-22. Eight students tested “slightly below” with scores between 15-17 and 25 students tested “significantly below” with scores between 0-14. In science, 5 students tested “significantly above” the benchmark of 20 with scores between 25-30. Those testing “at or above” with scores between 20-24 reported 23 students testing at the level while 25 students tested “slightly below” with scores between 15-17 and 44 students tested “significantly low” with scores between 0-14.
Gaston said the current numbers are similar from previous years.
