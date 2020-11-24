Wisconsin Dells School District will not switch to virtual instruction during holiday season

On just one day alone, Nov. 23, six students and two staff members tested positive for the virus while three staff members are in quarantine, according to the data.

Board Member Jim McClyman and School Board President Jennifer Gavinski spoke in favor of staying in the full-time in-person model to keep students in school.

“I’m of the opinion that for the best of our students' mental health and even to the best of their physical health, they are safest in school as much as we can keep them in school,” Gavinski said, adding the board should address deciding if it wants to adjust its model if cases keep trending upward in the future.

Board Member Jim Weaver, who attended the meeting remotely along with two other board members, felt it was best to consider the county public health department's recommendation to move virtual for the holiday period. Weaver recently tested positive for the virus, acquiring COVID-19 after a co-worker contracted the virus.

He expressed concern with the in-person model. The next six weeks will feature traditional holiday seasons where gatherings are normally held and the community might not take the necessary precautions and self monitoring when returning from the holidays.

“The next six weeks are both family events and events that are traditional and let’s face it they are not going to stop, they are not going to wear masks,” Weaver said. “A month ago I may not have made this statement but going through it, and being a fortunate one, I just believe that we may need a six-week cooling off period. I suggest that we follow what the county is asking us.”

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.