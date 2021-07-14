Wisconsin Dells School District will offer $200 monthly stipend to encourage new full-time teachers to reside in school district

Wisconsin Dells School District will offer a $200 per month residency incentive stipend to encourage teachers to live within the school district’s boundaries starting this coming school year. The stipend will be available to a maximum of 10 new teachers.
The move is the school district’s attempt to address the decrease of staff living within the school district boundaries, increase competition with local surrounding school districts with the hope educators will live and become involved in the Wisconsin Dells community and reduce employee turnover, according to Terry Slack, district administrator for the Wisconsin Dells School District.
“We are in an uber, uber competitive market. There are fewer and fewer people going into education at this point in time so you need to find something that is going to separate yourself from the local competition with neighboring school districts or other school districts for that matter,” Slack said. “The Dells, Lake Delton (area is) a great community to live in… and this would just incentivize it a little bit and we feel like once we get people here they will stay for the long term.”
The item was approved with a 4-1 vote at the school board’s July 12 meeting. Board Member Bob McClyman voted in opposition. Board Members Erik Backhaus and Jesse Weaver were absent. In an interview after the meeting, McClyman said he voted against the residency stipend because he felt the program was unfair due to 10 new teacher maximum. He thought a seniority system would have been a better option.
The school district will accept requests from eligible professional staff on an annual basis starting July 13 and ending Aug. 26. According to the document approved by the school board, starting with the Sept. 1, 2021 payroll all full-time professional staff members hired on or after July 1, 2011, who take up initial residency within the boundaries of the Wisconsin Dells School District will be eligible to receive a $200 monthly stipend for up to three years or until the individual is no longer living within the school district.
This incentive will be in addition to the educator’s compensation and subject to state and federal taxes and withholdings and included as earnings for Wisconsin Retirement System purposes.
Requests must be submitted in writing to the school district for consideration and have written verification of residency, such as a signed lease or mortgage for a residence within the boundaries of the school district. Those who leave their residence before the three years is up could face a $500 penalty for each year they fail to remain a resident of the district while still employed there. The penalty will be up to $1,500.
Slack said the school district will provide feedback to the board on the results of the program possibly in late September or early October.
Slack said he read about the residency incentive concept in a professional journal and is something common on the West Coast in places where housing is expensive, like California, to incentivize educators to live in the communities they serve.
“It’s maybe new to us in the Midwest, but it is something that some larger and more metropolitan districts have utilized,” Slack said.
With two new apartment housing complexes under construction in Wisconsin Dells and scheduled to open later this year, Slack said he felt there was enough housing available for staff to consider living in the school district. The first of two 75 unit buildings for Stony Acres Apartments and the 60-unit Cambrian Commons Apartments are scheduled to open in late summer to early fall, respectively.
Currently, 36% of professional staff members live in the school district boundaries while 20% of new employees hired within the past three years live within the school district boundaries. Many of those who work for Wisconsin Dells School District live in Reedsburg and Baraboo while some live in Dane County, according to Slack. For the last three years Wisconsin Dells School District has hired about 15 new staff members, he said.
Board Member Joey Van Dinter said in an interview following the meeting he thought the residency stipend would incentivize new hires to live in the Wisconsin Dells community, establish roots in the Dells community and get to know other teachers working at the school district and the students living within the community.
Board Member Kathy Anderson agreed with Van Dinter. She said in an interview after the meeting she thought the program was fair because of the challenge of finding housing since high property values in the Wisconsin Dells area can make it difficult to find affordable housing. The housing challenge is something Anderson herself faced when she started teaching at Wisconsin Dells School District in the late 1970s. She lived in motels for the first three years of her teaching career with the school district, she said. She retired from teaching 11 years ago.
“Finding housing was difficult at that time and I guess people forget that especially new students are coming out with debt that they are paying and most of those people end up working summer jobs to help pay for things through the year,” Anderson said. “So I think anything to help get them to become part of our community I think that is really, really important.”
Long-term planning survey
A long-term planning survey is in the beginning stages for school officials to gain feedback on potential future improvements.
The school board discussed the possibility of conducting the survey to disperse to residents within the school district. No action was taken. If school officials decide to implement a long-term survey it could be in mid-September, Slack said. Proposed cost to implement the survey is $10,300, according to documents provided by the school district.
The discussions sending implementing a long-term survey for feedback come three months after the school district’s proposed operating referendum failed by a 10% margin in the April election. Slack said following the meeting the school district is looking at another possible operating referendum in fall 2022.
Other business
The school board unanimously approved the low bid of $33,565 with PDS for 20 Epson interactive display projectors for third through fifth grade classrooms. CDW-G also submitted a bid for $39,428.
Wisconsin Dells School Board collection
Terry presents data (copy)
Jim talks (copy)
Deb gives budget presentation (copy)
Casey gives presentation (copy)
Hugh and Terry
Jesse listens at meeting
Terry reads third Friday count numbers
Felipe gives presentation
School 1
Board Nov 12
School board 1
Athletes 1
Report 1
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.