Wisconsin Dells School District will offer $200 monthly stipend to encourage new full-time teachers to reside in school district

“It’s maybe new to us in the Midwest, but it is something that some larger and more metropolitan districts have utilized,” Slack said.

With two new apartment housing complexes under construction in Wisconsin Dells and scheduled to open later this year, Slack said he felt there was enough housing available for staff to consider living in the school district. The first of two 75 unit buildings for Stony Acres Apartments and the 60-unit Cambrian Commons Apartments are scheduled to open in late summer to early fall, respectively.

Currently, 36% of professional staff members live in the school district boundaries while 20% of new employees hired within the past three years live within the school district boundaries. Many of those who work for Wisconsin Dells School District live in Reedsburg and Baraboo while some live in Dane County, according to Slack. For the last three years Wisconsin Dells School District has hired about 15 new staff members, he said.

Board Member Joey Van Dinter said in an interview following the meeting he thought the residency stipend would incentivize new hires to live in the Wisconsin Dells community, establish roots in the Dells community and get to know other teachers working at the school district and the students living within the community.